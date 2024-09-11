JPGT Match Play: Pilac books berth; Ahn wins in playoff

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite – Quincy Pilac completed a wire-to-wire triumph in the girls’ 10-12 category with an 80, claiming a commanding 11-shot victory over Maurysse Abalos, while Chan Ahn edged out Ryuji Suzuki in sudden death to snare the boys’ title in the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 7 at the Sherwood Hills Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Pilac’s remarkable showing, including a first round 82, earned her not just the leg honors in the 36-hole competition for the first time with a 162 but also the third spot in the final standings for berths in the Match Play Championship. Absentee Aerin Chan and Abalos took the top two seats while Georgina Handog, who did not compete this week, finished fourth in the rankings.

Kelsey Bernardino, on the other hand, grabbed the lone spot in the girls’ 10-12 via the multi-series participation.

Abalos wound up with an 89 for a 173 while Althea Bañez shot an 87 for a 175.

In the Luzon series, the top four finishers from each division, including 8-9, 13-15 and 16-18, will advance to the finals set October 1-4 at The Country Club, along with the top two players from the Visayas and Mindanao series, and standout players from multiple series.

In boys’ 10-12, Ahn charged back with a 76 to force a tie at 154 as Suzuki wavered with an 80. But the former, who competed only in the last two legs, parred the first playoff hole on No. 1 in fading light to clinch the leg title against the latter’s bogey.

Javie Bautista finished third with 159 after a 78.

Despite the setback, Suzuki advanced to the finals, along with topnotcher Vito Sarines, Jose Luis Espinosa and Bautista.

The race for leg honors in 13-15 division is set for an exciting final round as Kendra Garingalao fired a 77 to tie with Precious Zaragosa, who shot a 78, both finishing at 157, setting stage is now set for a thrilling showdown over the final 18 holes in the girls’ competition.

Trailing behind is Montserrat Lapuz, who recorded an 85 for a 170, sitting 13 strokes back from the leaders.

“I improved a bit on my short game,” said Garingalao, who remains determined to secure a victory and claim the last spot in the finals. “I’ll just stay calm and confident tomorrow (Thursday).”

The boys’ 13-15 division title race likewise headed for a dramatic conclusion as Luciano Copok stumbled with an 83, bringing his two-day total to 159, while allowing John Paul Agustin Jr. to close the gap to just one stroke at 160 after a 79.

Jose Carlos Taruc held onto third place with a 165 after an 85.

Meanwhile, in the boys’ premier category, Zeus Sara maintained a commanding nine-stroke lead despite a shaky 78 in challenging conditions, following his brilliant 69 on Tuesday. The Davaoeño ace recorded a 36-hole total of 147, staying well ahead of second-placer Patrick Tambalque, who rebounded from an 81 with a 75, for a 156 total, in the 16-18 division.

Zachary Villaroman moved into third place after carding a 78 for a 165, while Francis Slavin and Sebastian Sajuela posted 166 and 169, respectively, after shooting rounds of 81 and 90.

In the boys’ 8-9 age division, Zoji Edoc overcame a challenging finish to fend off Isonn Angheng, claiming the leg title in the 36-hole tournament with a 164 total after an 86. This victory formalized Edoc’s qualification for the grand finals of the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Angheng, who was close behind, carded an 83 for a 170 total, while Jesus Yambao finished third with a 211 after a 97. In the final rankings, Angheng, who dominated both the Luisita and Mount Malarayat legs, secured the top spot while Edoc placed second followed by Yambao and absentee Michael Ray Hortel II.

In the girls’ 8-9 category, Venus delos Santos once again demonstrated her dominance by securing another runaway victory — her third consecutive one — with a 75 for a 149 total, outpacing Match Play-bound Eliana Mendoza by 10 strokes.

Delos Santos, from San Rafael, Bulacan, delivered two birdies against five bogeys in a 37-38 round, falling just short of her stellar first-round performance.

Mendoza, who topped the Visayas Series and is gearing up for the finals, shot an 80 to finish second with a 159 total. Fellow finalist Athena Serapio matched Mendoza's score with an 80 to claim third place at 161, while Tyra Garingalao rounded out the top four with an 89 for a 181 total.

Despite her outstanding performance, Delos Santos will not advance to the finals, as she competed in only three tournaments, one short of the required four for qualification to the Match Play Championship. Serapio finished on top, towing Garingalao and Amiya Tablac into the finals.