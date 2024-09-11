Fil-Chinese seniors sweep way to title in ASEAN cagefest

Unlike in the past when it fielded teams in various divisions, FCVBA competed only in one category this time.

MANILA, Philippines – The Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) drew big games from Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que, former national player Benjie Poblete and Andrew Ongteco and clobbered Hatyai of Thailand, 62-40, to complete a four-game title sweep of the 70-and-above division in the 33rd ASEAN Seniors Basketball Tournament last Monday, September 9, in Miri, Malaysia.

Still bouncy at 74, Que scattered 16 points to share the scoring honors with Poblete in the week-long tournament designed for players with Chinese blood.

Ongteco was equally efficient, coming through with a superb all-around performance of eight rebounds, seven assists and four points as the Fil-Chinese seniors continued to dominate their age category.

Bankrolled by Que and Ironcon Builders big boss Jimi Lim, other members of the team are Achit Kaw, James Chua, Alberto To, Macario Co and Sesinando Santos.

They opened their title bid with a 35-26 win over Sarawak’s Hornbill before beating Kuala Lumpur Club, 62-51 and Meteor Pontianak, 43-25.

Unlike in the past when it fielded teams in various divisions, FCVBA competed only in one category this time.