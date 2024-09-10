^

Sports

No Japan national team stint for Jaja Santiago

Philstar.com
September 10, 2024 | 3:44pm
No Japan national team stint for Jaja Santiago
Jaja Santiago

MANILA, Philippines – Jaja Santiago, who recently acquired Japanese citizenship, is still ineligible to play for Japan’s national volleyball team.

This as Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon Suzara cited a new ruling by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) stating that once a player suits up for one country’s national team, they can no longer do so for another nation.

“Even if Jaja has two passports – one Philippine passport and one Japanese passport – the federation origin is still in the Philippines. So when you change federation one time lang yan, hindi ka na pwede bumalik sa old federation mo,” Suzara, who was recently elected AVC chief, said during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila Tuesday.

Santiago, now known as Sachi Minowa, previously played for the Philippine national team, which per the new FIVB ruling makes her ineligible to don the Japanese colors.

“Ang problema, Jaja played sa national team three or four times already, so with the new rule last year she can never play with Japan,” Suzara added.

If Santiago wants to keep playing volleyball on a national level, she can do so only for the Philippines.

“She can still play with the Philippines because her federation of origin is the Philippines. Hindi passport ang basehan dito kung hindi federation of origin. So Jaja is still Filipino by nature to play for the national team,” Suzara said. – Brent Sagre, intern

vuukle comment

JAJA SANTIAGO

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA Forum: Asia volleyball body's Suzara to tackle stacked Philippine schedule

PSA Forum: Asia volleyball body's Suzara to tackle stacked Philippine schedule

1 day ago
Newly elected Asian Volleyball Confederation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara graces his presence in the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Amit world champion once again

Amit world champion once again

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
There are so many reasons why the Philippines is considered the billiards epicenter of the planet.
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka adds US Open title to two AO plums

Sabalenka adds US Open title to two AO plums

1 day ago
Aryna Sabalenka said she felt “super proud” to win the US Open and claim her third Grand Slam crown with a thrilling...
Sports
fbtw
Is King the real deal?

Is King the real deal?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Blackwater is unbeaten in three games since import George King stormed into town and the Bossing’s win streak will be...
Sports
fbtw
Sean Chambers turns to placards in calling shots for Tamaraws

Sean Chambers turns to placards in calling shots for Tamaraws

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
PBA legend-turned-coach Sean Chambers may have lost in his UAAP debut, but he still had the biggest impact in terms of innovation...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China slaps lifetime football bans on 43 over gambling, match-fixing

China slaps lifetime football bans on 43 over gambling, match-fixing

2 hours ago
Chinese football on Tuesday banned 43 people for life over alleged gambling and match-fixing, including three former China...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon opens Filipinos' campaign in Chess Olympiad

Quizon opens Filipinos' campaign in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippines tries to reach for the stars as it aims for a top 20 finish and possibly better in the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad,...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Quezon outlasts Davao Occidental in OT

MPBL: Quezon outlasts Davao Occidental in OT

5 hours ago
The Quezon Huskers wasted a big lead and needed overtime to subdue the Davao Occidental Tigers, 92-85, on Monday in the 6th...
Sports
fbtw
Lakers' Wood, Vanderbilt hit with injuries

Lakers' Wood, Vanderbilt hit with injuries

By Alder Almo | 6 hours ago
The JJ Redick era in the Los Angeles Lakers started on the wrong foot as two of their big men — Christian Wood and Jarred...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with