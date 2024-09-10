No Japan national team stint for Jaja Santiago

MANILA, Philippines – Jaja Santiago, who recently acquired Japanese citizenship, is still ineligible to play for Japan’s national volleyball team.

This as Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) president Ramon Suzara cited a new ruling by the Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) stating that once a player suits up for one country’s national team, they can no longer do so for another nation.

“Even if Jaja has two passports – one Philippine passport and one Japanese passport – the federation origin is still in the Philippines. So when you change federation one time lang yan, hindi ka na pwede bumalik sa old federation mo,” Suzara, who was recently elected AVC chief, said during the weekly Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila Tuesday.

Santiago, now known as Sachi Minowa, previously played for the Philippine national team, which per the new FIVB ruling makes her ineligible to don the Japanese colors.

“Ang problema, Jaja played sa national team three or four times already, so with the new rule last year she can never play with Japan,” Suzara added.

If Santiago wants to keep playing volleyball on a national level, she can do so only for the Philippines.

“She can still play with the Philippines because her federation of origin is the Philippines. Hindi passport ang basehan dito kung hindi federation of origin. So Jaja is still Filipino by nature to play for the national team,” Suzara said. – Brent Sagre, intern