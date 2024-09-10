MPBL: Quezon outlasts Davao Occidental in OT

MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon Huskers wasted a big lead and needed overtime to subdue the Davao Occidental Tigers, 92-85, on Monday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season elimination round at the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City.

Ahead by as far as 61-33 behind Judel Fuentes' hot hands, the Huskers turned cold in the fourth quarter where the Tigers countered with a 23-1 opening tear and eventually forced extension at 80-all on Kenneth Ighalo's reverse layup with 17 seconds left.

The Huskers kept their poise, however, and through the combined efforts of RJ Minerva, LJ Gonzales, Gab Banal and Fuentes, moved ahead, 91-85, to seal their 20th win against five losses and keep the top spot in the South Division, which has completed its eight-team playoff cast.

Joining Quezon in the quarterfinals are Zamboanga (19-6), Batangas (17-8), Binan (17-8), Paranaque (15-10), Davao (15-11), South Cotabato (15-11) and Negros (12-15).

Fuentes posted 38 points, spiked by nine triples, to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors over Gonzales, who chalked 15 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Gab Banal, who tallied 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Ighalo bunched eight points opening the fourth quarter and wound up with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Tigers, who got a triple-double (13 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists) from Arth Dela Cruz; 13 points plus five rebounds from Keith Agovida; 12 points, five rebounds and five assists from Mark Tallo; and 10 points plus 12 rebounds from Chris Lalata.

Other games saw Quezon City TODA Aksyon stun Caloocan, 77-72, and Pasay batter Bicolandia, 122-106.

The QC Capitals banked on JP Cauilan to tally their third straight victory and climb to 12-13, still in the hunt for a playoff spot in the North Division.

Cauilan posted 18 points, four rebounds and three steals; followed by Rhinwill Yambing with 11 points, three rebounds and three steals; and Hubert Cani with 10 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Caloocan, which fell to 14-9, got 20 points and nine rebounds from Gabby Espinas, and 11 points and six rebounds from Paul Sanga.

Although the Batang Kankaloo ruled the boards, 59-46, the Capitals compensated by sinking 13-of-37 triple attempts against only five for their rivals.

Pasay rose to 17-9 and stay in the hunt for a top-four spot in the North being led by San Juan (24-1), Pampanga (24-2), Nueva Ecija (21-3) and Manila (17-8).

Laurenz Victoria chalked 17 points, four rebounds and two steals; while Warren Bonifacio notched 15 points and 12 rebounds. It was Cyrus Tabi, however, who was chosen as the game's best player with 13 points, five steals and three rebounds.

Also-ran Bicolandia tumbled to 3-21 despite the 34-point, six-assist, five-rebound effort of Lord Hower Casajeros.

The MPBL goes to the FPJ Arena in San Jose on Tuesday with games pitting Mindoro against Valenzuela at 4 p.m., Abra against Pampanga at 6 p.m., and host Batangas against Manila at 8 p.m.