Fronda sorts visa woes, set to play in Chess Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine team seeing action in 45th World Chess Olympiad unfolding Wednesday received a piece of good news — Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda will play.

“Yes po,” said Fronda when asked if she had solved her visa problems.

Fronda is expected to play second board behind Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna with Ruelle Canino, Shania Mae Mendoza and Bernadette Galas completing the squad.

Days before, the team was wary Fronda, whose trip is bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission may miss the tournament after some visa hiccups.

Good thing Fronda, with the help of the National Chess Federation, has fixed the problem.

Fronda and the Nationals left the country Monday in two batches with layovers in Singapore and Helsinki, Finland.

They will rendezvous in the Hungarian capital, just in time for the opening ceremony and team captain’s meeting tonight.

Like the women’s team, the men’s group — GMs Ino Sadorra and John Paul Gomez and IMs Daniel Quizon, Paolo Bersamina and Jem Garcia — are also all set to plunge into action with a snag — Sadorra will miss the first two rounds due to previous family and work commitments.

“The team is ready,” said national women’s coach GM Jayson Gonzales.

Also with the squad are head of delegation Atty. Roel Canobas and men’s team mentor GM Eugene Torre.