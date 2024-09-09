HD Spikers foil Thai opponents

Cignal hopes to sweep its remaining games against newly crowned Reinforced Conference titlist Creamline today at the MOA Arena and Kurashiki Ablaze of Japan Wednesday over at the PhilSports Arena in a bid for a berth in the final scheduled Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal survived a feisty challenge put up by Est Cola of Thailand in the first two sets to hammer out a 25-23, 27-25, 25-12 victory yesterday in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference at the MOA Arena.

MJ Perez sizzled with 28 hits, 23 of which off kills and five from blocks, as the HD Spikers claimed their second straight victory.

The Thais dropped to 0-3.