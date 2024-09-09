Andaya, Hermosa share 5150 Dapitan top honors

DAPITAN, Philippines — Nicole Andaya and Matthew Hermosa delivered overpowering performances to claim the overall championships in their respective divisions at the 5150 Dapitan Triathlon in Zamboanga del Norte yesterday.

Andaya, representing the Usuals team, clocked 22:42 in the swim, maintained her lead with a 1:16:38 bike time, and capped it off with a 54:03 run to finish the 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run in 2:36:00.

She finished more than three minutes ahead of Joanne Cruz from Tri SND Barracuda, who came in second at 2:39:59, as Lourdes Ramos secured third in 2:40:05.

Competing in only her second 5150 event, Andaya was thrilled with her unexpected improvement after placing third in last year’s 5150 Bohol.

Meanwhile, Hermosa made a triumphant 5150 debut, with the Go for Gold mainstay surging ahead in the swim (17:56) then holding on in the bike (1:00:21) and run (37:16) for a total time of 1:56:56.