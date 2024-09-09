^

Sports

Andaya, Hermosa share 5150 Dapitan top honors

The Philippine Star
September 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Andaya, Hermosa share 5150 Dapitan top honors
Nicole Andaya.

DAPITAN, Philippines — Nicole Andaya and Matthew Hermosa delivered overpowering performances to claim the overall championships in their respective divisions at the 5150 Dapitan Triathlon in Zamboanga del Norte yesterday.

Andaya, representing the Usuals team, clocked 22:42 in the swim, maintained her lead with a 1:16:38 bike time, and capped it off with a 54:03 run to finish the 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, and 10 km run in 2:36:00.

She finished more than three minutes ahead of Joanne Cruz from Tri SND Barracuda, who came in second at 2:39:59, as Lourdes Ramos secured third in 2:40:05.

Competing in only her second 5150 event, Andaya was thrilled with her unexpected improvement after placing third in last year’s 5150 Bohol.

Meanwhile, Hermosa made a triumphant 5150 debut, with the Go for Gold mainstay surging ahead in the swim (17:56) then holding on in the bike (1:00:21) and run (37:16) for a total time of 1:56:56.

vuukle comment

SPORTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Otom reaches 50 meter butterfly final

Otom reaches 50 meter butterfly final

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
The Philippines’ Angel Otom came through big in the heats in securing a seat in the final of the women’s 50-meter...
Sports
fbtw
Andaya, Hermosa reign supreme in historic 5150 Dapitan triathlon&nbsp;

Andaya, Hermosa reign supreme in historic 5150 Dapitan triathlon 

9 hours ago
Nicole Andaya and Matthew Hermosa delivered commanding performances to claim the overall championship in their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Zaragoza aims to bounce back at JPGT Sherwood

Zaragoza aims to bounce back at JPGT Sherwood

9 hours ago
Fresh off recovering from an injury, Precious Zaragosa aims for nothing less than a top finish in the final leg of the ICTSI...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Lopez works the crowd with in-game antics

UP's Lopez works the crowd with in-game antics

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
"Just keeping the energy high.”
Sports
fbtw
Bolts down Hotshots for solo Group A lead

Bolts down Hotshots for solo Group A lead

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Meralco Bolts won their fourth straight game in the PBA Governors’ Cup as it zapped the import-less Magnolia Hotshots,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiambao takes over as Archers escape Bulldogs

Quiambao takes over as Archers escape Bulldogs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
It’s just the first game of the UAAP Season 87 for the La Salle Green Archers, and yet Kevin Quiambao is already doing...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino tallies triple-double as Batang Pier recover with win over Dyip

Tolentino tallies triple-double as Batang Pier recover with win over Dyip

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Arvin Tolentino’s triple-double towed the NorthPort Batang Pier to a much-needed PBA Governors' Cup win over the Terrafirma...
Sports
fbtw
Padrigao, Tigers aim to establish fresh winning culture

Padrigao, Tigers aim to establish fresh winning culture

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
New Growling Tiger Forthsky Padrigao is bent on creating a new culture with the University of Santo Tomas, as they had a triumphant...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons soar past Tamaraws

Falcons soar past Tamaraws

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Adamson came back from double digits down and pulled away in the fourth quarter over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with