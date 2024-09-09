^

Abet Guidaben’s new life

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2024 | 12:00am

In over 12 years, two-time PBA Most Valuable Player Abet Guidaben has never consented to any interviews. Finally, the 6’5” center has opened up in an exclusive conversation with this writer for The STAR and DWAN 1206 AM, where he talked about life in retirement with his wife, children and grandchildren. Guidaben left the Philippines in 2003, and subsequently survived a rare debilitating illness and a stroke.

“The players in the PBA today are very strong,” says the PBA pioneer with Crispa. “It’s scientific now. The players are bigger and stronger and are quick. But I still would have lasted.”

In 20 years of playing in the league, Guidaben suited up for the Crispa Redmanizers, Tanduay Rhum Makers, Manila Beer Brewmasters, San Miguel Beermen, Purefoods Hotdogs, Alaska Air Force, Pepsi Hotshots and Shell Rimula-X. He was named to the PBA’s 40 Greatest Players, was proclaimed MVP in 1983 and 1987, and selected to the Mythical First Team five times. But his most cherished memories are the 16 championships he won, including two Grand Slams with the Redmanizers.

“I have so many great memories,” he explained. “There were the championships, so many. Then there was getting traded. There were only a few of us who couldn’t get teammates: (Ramon) Fernandez, (Manny) Victorino, Yoyoy (Villamin) and me.”

The Camiguin native recalls how being traded from the Beermen to the Hotdogs in 1988 likely cost him a third MVP Award, as he was leading statistically for the first two conferences before being shipped out.

“I don’t know why Purefoods let go of Fernandez,” he explained. “San Miguel was playing so well. We had just won a championship when I got traded. I really felt so bad being traded.”

Guidaben retired in 1995, and set up a construction supply business. His two sons tried to follow his path, but were not as successful. Inevitably, the family uprooted for the promise of a better future in the US.

More in an upcoming column.

