Sherwood plays host to Junior PGT leg

The Philippine Star
September 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Sherwood plays host to Junior PGT leg
In the boys' 16-18 category, Zachary Villaroman and Rafael Mañaol lead the field chasing crucial ranking points over four days of intense competition in hopes of securing spots in the premier division finals.
MANILA, Philippines — Players eyeing a backdoor entry to the ICTSI Junior PGT Match Play Championships gear up for a strong final surge as the seven-stage Luzon Series wraps up Tuesday at the challenging Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Trece Martires, Cavite.

In the boys’ 16-18 category, Zachary Villaroman and Rafael Mañaol lead the field chasing crucial ranking points over four days of intense competition in hopes of securing spots in the premier division finals.

Villaroman, despite two runner-up finishes, currently sits in fifth place with 24 points, while Mañaol, who recently placed second to Mount Malarayat leg champion Patrick Tambalque, is in sixth with 20 points.

Luisita leg winner Mark Kobayashi leads the standings with 47 points, followed by Tambalque (36), Charles Serdenia (27) and Francis Slavin (25). However, Serdenia will not meet the tournament requirement of four appearances, leaving room for a fierce battle among Slavin, Villaroman, Mañaol and Alonso Espartero, who is tied for eighth with 14 points, for the last two finals spots.

Only the best four results will count toward the final rankings in the nationwide series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. The top four players across various age groups, both boys’ and girls’, including 8-9, 10-12, and 13-15, will advance to the Match Play finals set for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

Joining them will be the top two players in each division from the Visayas and Mindanao series, along with the best performers across multiple series.

In the girls’ 13-15 category, No. 5 Montserrat Lapuz (36 points) and sixth-ranked Kendra Garingalao (28) look to close the gap on third-ranked Precious Zaragosa (46) and fourth-placed Levonne Talion (43) for the final two berths. The top two slots are all but secured by twins Lisa and Mona Sarines.

