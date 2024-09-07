Otom misses Paralympic swimming podium, ends up 5th

MANILA, Philippines -- A medal is still elusive for the Philippines in the Paris Paralympics.

Para swimmer Angel Otom finished in fifth place in the women’s 50-meter butterfly - S5 on Saturday midnight (Manila time), ending her Paralympic debut.

She tallied a time of 45.78 seconds in the final, 7.61 seconds behind gold medalist China’s Lu Dong.

Lu recorded 38.17 seconds in the medal round, a new world record.

Compatriot He Shenggao finished second with 38.98 seconds, faster than the previous world record of 39.32 seconds she set in Hangzhou last year.

Turkiye’s Sevilay Ozturk brought home the bronze medal with 43.70 seconds.

Otom had an impressive Paralympic debut as she made the final of both 50m butterfly and backstroke events.

She finished sixth overall in the 50m backstroke S5 event.

The Philippine delegation is now down to one in Paris -- javelin thrower Cendy Asusano.

Asusano will see action in the women’s javelin throw - F54 on Saturday afternoon (Manila time).