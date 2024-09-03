Blu Girls blank Ireland to finish 5th in Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup

The Ana Santiago-coached, Cebuana-Lhuillier-bankrolled Nationals nailed one of the three slots to the World Cup staked in this event that allows each team to field men and women players combined.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines smashed Ireland, 4-0, Tuesday to salvage some measure of pride with a fifth-place finish in the WBSC Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup in Dallas, Texas.

Callie Christian imposed her will at the mound as she pitched a shutout by allowing just a hit and a walk while fanning out six batters that capped her solid effort for the Cebuana Lhuillier Blu Girls.

“I am incredibly proud of our girls for their determination and hard work throughout the tournament. They played with heart and displayed the exceptional talent that Philippine softball has to offer,” Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines chief Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“We will be with the girls every step of the way as they prepare for the next World Cup. This experience will only make them stronger and make them grow, as they’ll definitely be back hungry for more,” he added.

Host the United States and Canada claimed the two spots in Group C, joining Japan, Puerto Rico, Taiwan, Mexico, the Czech Republic and China in the finals set next year.