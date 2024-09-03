Young golfers overcome adversity to reign at JPGT Malarayat

LIPA CITY, Batangas – Four young golfers exhibited remarkable skill and determination, emerging victorious in their respective categories at the weather-shortened ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club here Tuesday.

Despite the challenging rainy and windy conditions across the Mt. Malipunyo, Mt. Makulot, and Mt. Lobo nines,Venus delos Santos and Aerin Chan delivered outstanding performances to dominate the girls’ 8-9 and 10-12 categories, respectively. On the boys’ side, Isonn Angheng and Inigo Gallardo showcased their prowess to secure top honors in their divisions.

The (8-9 and 10-12) tournaments, reduced to an 18-hole competition due to adverse weather on Monday, saw Delos Santos carry over the momentum from her commanding victory at Luisita two weeks ago.

The nine-year-old sensation from Bulacan overcame early mistakes on the second and third holes of the Mt. Malipunyo nine, rallying with a stunning run of five birdies starting from the fourth hole, ultimately seizing full control. Delos Santos added another birdie on the 14th (No. 5 of Mt. Makulot) before closing out with back-to-back birdies to finish with a remarkable 67. Kamilla Del Mundo from Makati placed second with a 77, while Athena Serapio from Sampaloc finished third with a 79.

"The wind and rain affected my game, especially my driving, but I was totally surprised to shoot five-under," said Delos Santos from San Rafael. "I didn’t expect it because I'm just nine years old and still figuring out my yardage. So I’m very proud of my game."

Chan continued her winning streak with a 77, securing a seven-stroke victory over Maurysse Abalos, who shot an 84. Quincy Pilac came in third with a 90, while Georgina Handog (93) and Casedy Cuenca (97) struggled in the tough conditions at the all-weather layout.

Chan's third consecutive leg victory in the Luzon swing of the nationwide series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc., strengthened her bid for a spot in the Match Play Championship. The top four players in each age division, based on their best four performances, will qualify for the national finals set for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

"The cancellation worked to my advantage because it gave me more rest time, and I was able to practice a lot without feeling too tired," said Chan. "I also focused on having fun and living in the moment."

In the boys' 8-9 category, Angheng continued his winning ways, carding an 82 to secure a five-shot victory over Axton Gonzales (87). Jesus Yambao finished third with a 99. "The tough conditions really affected my game," said Angheng, a nine-year-old homeschooled golfer who trains at the challenging Camp John Hay Golf Club.

Gallardo, on the other hand, delivered a dramatic victory in the boys’ 10-12 category, rallying under both rain and shine to clinch the title with a clutch birdie on the final hole of Mt. Makulot, edging out Javie Bautista by a single stroke with a 75.

"I didn’t expect to win; I just came here to play for my family. But my driving was on point, my chipping clicked, and my putting saved me a lot of ups-and-downs," said Gallardo from Ateneo, who drained a 15-foot downhill putt on the 18th to secure the victory.

Bautista, who carded a 76, had taken early control of the tournament, rebounding impressively from three consecutive bogeys on the opening holes of Mt. Malipunyo with three birdies over the next five, finishing the front nine with a solid 33.

He maintained his lead despite three bogeys and one birdie in the first seven holes at Mt. Makulot. However, a costly double bogey on the 17th hole allowed Gallardo to catch up, who then sealed his victory with a decisive birdie on the 18th, bolstering his chances for a spot in the national finals.

In her JPGT debut, Korea's Yunju An made an immediate impact in the girls' 13-15 division, carding a 73 to take a three-stroke lead over Mona Sarines.

An, who notched two birdies against three bogeys in her 37-36 round at the Mt. Lobo and Mt. Malipunyo nines, managed to distance herself from Sarines, who stumbled with bogeys on the last two holes, settling for a 76.

Kendra Garingalao followed in third with a 79, while two-leg winner Lisa Sarines and Riviera stage champion Levonne Talion each carded 81s.

Reflecting on her round, An remained humble, saying, "It wasn’t easy, and I hope to hit under-par tomorrow (Wednesday)."

In the boys' 13-15 division, John Majgen Gomez from Taguig led the pack with a 76, three strokes ahead ofJohn Paul Agustin, Jr., who finished with a 79. Dannuo Zhu came in third with an 83, while Riviera and Luisita leg champion Jose Carlos Taruc struggled with an 85, leaving him nine strokes behind Gomez.

In the 16-18 division, Lia Duque continued her dominant form from Luisita, firing a 73 to build a commanding 12-shot lead over Rafa Anciano (85). Angelica Bañez and Chloe Rada trailed with scores of 89 and 91, respectively.

"I hit all fairways and reached regulation 10 times, so I think that’s pretty good," said the 16-year-old Duque, who highlighted her 35-38 round with birdies on Nos. 4 and 7 of Mt. Lobo, both within eight feet. "The weather wasn’t too bad, but it was windy on the back nine, making it harder to hit the greens in regulation."

In the boys' 16-18 division, Patrick Tambalque, a two-leg winner, kicked off his bid for a third victory in the multi-series campaign with a solid round of par 72.

Tambalque, from the Learning Links Academy, notched four birdies, including a near hole-in-one on the 15th hole, against four bogeys, giving him a two-stroke lead over Rafael Mañaol (74). Zachary Villaroman and Luisita leg champion Mark Kobayashi carded 77 and 80, respectively, with two more rounds remaining.

"My iron shots and short game were good," said the 16-year-old Tambalque, who birdied Nos. 4, 8, 13, and 15, all within six feet.