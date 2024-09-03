Officials for Jerusalem's WBC title defense named

MANILA, Philippines – The World Boxing Council (WBC) on Tuesday named Yuji Fukuji of Japan as the third man on the ring for Melvin Jerusalem’s first defense of the minimumweight crown against mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico on September 22 in Mandaluyong City.

The Mexico-based boxing body likewise assigned Korean Shin Kyoung-ha, American Stephen Blea and Filipino Arnulfo Najera as the three judges.

Another Japanese, Tsuyoshi Yasukochi, was appointed as fight supervisor.

The scheduled 12-rounder, being staged by “Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow” at the Mandaluyong City College Gym, will be the weekly television show’s maiden world title offering.

“Boxing fans will be in for a treat as the event is free to the public and an opportunity for them to watch world-caliber boxing,” said Pacquiao, who starred for Blow-By-Blow during the 1990s.

Pacquiao is bankrolling the slugfest with Petron backing him every step of the way and the City of Mandaluyong providing solid support as well.

“I’ve got Petron, a heavyweight in my corner, and Mandaluyong mayor Ben Abalos also lending a helping hand,” the eight-division legend said.

Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas will make his much-awaited comeback in the undercard of the slugfest being assisted by RMB Prime Inbox Inc.

Jerusalem had won the WBC 105-lb belt by beating Yudai Shigeoka of Japan last March in Nagoya.

Castillo, hailing from the boxing-rich locale of Los Mochis, is undefeated with a 22-0-1 mark with 13 knockouts.

Jerusalem parades a 22-3 ledger with 12 knockouts.