Kuzma visits creatives house in Poblacion, gives back to Quezon City youth

NBA star Kyle Kuzma (center, left photo) joined Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and Stradcom Corp. CEO Anthony Quiambao in a basketball clinic sponsored by Navitas for 80 young athletes at the Belarmino Sports Complex. Healso met with Elo Coronel-Quiambao, founder of Navitas Learning Haus in Poblacion, Makati City (right photo).

MANILA, Philippines – The “Kuzmania” fever went high as Kyle Kuzma of the NBA’s Washington Wizards made his first visit to the Philippines the past week for his KuzManila tour.

The 29-year-old, 6-foot-9 Wizards forward received a warm reception from his Filipino fans in a series of activities, including an event hosted by a local coffee shop chain, a press conference, back-to-back media interviews, and a visit to the NBA store in SM Mall of Asia immediately after landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Amidst his hectic schedule, Kuzma visited the Navitas Learning Haus — a hidden oasis located in Poblacion, Makati City, which provides a space for creatives, designers, artists, project visionaries, hobbyists, and interest-based clubs to promote immersive learning. Navitas was founded during the pandemic by a former preschool teacher, Elo Coronel-Quiambao, with the goal of reframing learning beyond traditional boundaries.

Coronel-Quiambao toured Kuzma, a self-confessed art enthusiast and a known fashion icon, inside the renovated 50-year-old house, particularly its renowned spaces such as the common room used for creative meetings and workshops, the kitchen used for small cooking classes, the story room used for storytelling sessions, and the “Quriocity” which is used for lectures and exhibits. Kuzma was also briefed about the various programs offered by Navitas such as Math is Not the Villain, Auntie’s Artnest, and Teacher Jack, which are related to mathematics, arts, and counseling, respectively.

Kuzma lauded the importance of having a learning home such as Navitas. He shared his stories, on the value of play, community, gratitude, creativity, non-linear thinking, and childhood as vital foundations for one’s core.

After visiting Navitas, the NBA star went to Belarmino Sports Complex, where he led a basketball clinic for 80 young athletes from Quezon City. Kuzma, who averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and shot 33% of three-pointers in the most recent NBA season, played with young athletes and displayed his savvy basketball moves. The participants also performed offensive and defensive drills with the help of local coaches. The activity ended with Kuzma signing some of the participants’ sports items.

In a media interview, Kuzma emphasized the value of giving back by fulfilling his mission to help others elevate their games and themselves to the next level. He stressed that helping somebody improve is a true sign of a great player.

The basketball clinic co-sponsored by Stradcom Corporation CEO Anthony Quiambao was also graced by Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Quezon City Sports Action Officer Benjamin Afuang, and SK Federation president Councilor Sami Neri.