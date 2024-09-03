^

Sports

Kuzma visits creatives house in Poblacion, gives back to Quezon City youth

Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 10:23am
Kuzma visits creatives house in Poblacion, gives back to Quezon City youth
NBA star Kyle Kuzma (center, left photo) joined Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and Stradcom Corp. CEO Anthony Quiambao in a basketball clinic sponsored by Navitas for 80 young athletes at the Belarmino Sports Complex. Healso met with Elo Coronel-Quiambao, founder of Navitas Learning Haus in Poblacion, Makati City (right photo).

MANILA, Philippines – The “Kuzmania” fever went high as Kyle Kuzma of the NBA’s Washington Wizards made his first visit to the Philippines the past week for his KuzManila tour. 

The 29-year-old, 6-foot-9 Wizards forward received a warm reception from his Filipino fans in a series of activities, including an event hosted by a local coffee shop chain, a press conference, back-to-back media interviews, and a visit to the NBA store in SM Mall of Asia immediately after landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Amidst his hectic schedule, Kuzma visited the Navitas Learning Haus — a hidden oasis located in Poblacion, Makati City, which provides a space for creatives, designers, artists, project visionaries, hobbyists, and interest-based clubs to promote immersive learning. Navitas was founded during the pandemic by a former preschool teacher, Elo Coronel-Quiambao, with the goal of reframing learning beyond traditional boundaries.

Coronel-Quiambao toured Kuzma, a self-confessed art enthusiast and a known fashion icon, inside the renovated 50-year-old house, particularly its renowned spaces such as the common room used for creative meetings and workshops, the kitchen used for small cooking classes, the story room used for storytelling sessions, and the “Quriocity” which is used for lectures and exhibits. Kuzma was also briefed about the various programs offered by Navitas such as Math is Not the Villain, Auntie’s Artnest, and Teacher Jack, which are related to mathematics, arts, and counseling, respectively.

Kuzma lauded the importance of having a learning home such as Navitas. He shared his stories, on the value of play, community, gratitude, creativity, non-linear thinking, and childhood as vital foundations for one’s core. 

After visiting Navitas, the NBA star went to Belarmino Sports Complex, where he led a basketball clinic for 80 young athletes from Quezon City. Kuzma, who averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and shot 33% of three-pointers in the most recent NBA season, played with young athletes and displayed his savvy basketball moves. The participants also performed offensive and defensive drills with the help of local coaches. The activity ended with Kuzma signing some of the participants’ sports items.

In a media interview, Kuzma emphasized the value of giving back by fulfilling his mission to help others elevate their games and themselves to the next level. He stressed that helping somebody improve is a true sign of a great player. 

The basketball clinic co-sponsored by Stradcom Corporation CEO Anthony Quiambao was also graced by Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, Quezon City Sports Action Officer Benjamin Afuang, and SK Federation president Councilor Sami Neri.

vuukle comment

KYLE KUZMA

NBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA Forum to tackle Rock &lsquo;n Roll Running Series

PSA Forum to tackle Rock ‘n Roll Running Series

21 hours ago
Weather permitting, the global running phenomenon Rock ‘n Roll Running Series in Manila will be featured in the Tuesday...
Sports
fbtw
'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

'Enteng' prompts postponement of MPBL games

21 hours ago
Heavy rains and floods brought about by Tropical Storm Enteng forced the postponement of the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline, Akari face off in KO finale

Creamline, Akari face off in KO finale

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Creamline has done almost everything in the Premier Volleyball League except winning a three-peat.
Sports
fbtw
Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor

Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor

1 day ago
Jannik Sinner avoided plunging through the US Open trapdoor which claimed Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when he stormed...
Sports
fbtw
Ahanmisi bombs blow Dyip apart

Ahanmisi bombs blow Dyip apart

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
In a game vital to its rejuvenation bid in the PBA Governors’ Cup, Magnolia unleashed long-distance bomber Jerrick Ahanmisi...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gauff ousted; Zheng wins past 2 a.m.

Gauff ousted; Zheng wins past 2 a.m.

11 hours ago
Coco Gauff joined Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz on the US Open scrap-heap Sunday as the defending champion crashed out...
Sports
fbtw
Motion denied, PLDT fights on

Motion denied, PLDT fights on

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
“Continue to fight.”
Sports
fbtw
Gawilan reaches freestyle final in Paris

Gawilan reaches freestyle final in Paris

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino tanker Ernie Gawilan lived up to his promise as he barged into the men’s 400-meter freestyle S7 final with...
Sports
fbtw
Special shoes for Yulo, pals

Special shoes for Yulo, pals

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Filipino Olympic medalists Carlos Yulo, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas were given a special, one-of-a-kind edition of Adidas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with