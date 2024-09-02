PPS Iloilo netfest: Castigador clinches 2 titles as Policarpio shines

MANILA, Philippines – Anthony Castigador showcased his dominance, clinching two division titles, while Ave Maria Policarpio secured a win and a runner-up finish as they emerged as top performers in the PPS-PEPP Iloilo City Charter Day National Juniors Tennis Championship on Monday.

Top-seeded Castigador engaged in a thrilling, grueling battle with No. 4 seed and doubles partner Rizzjun Labindao from Aklan, eventually prevailing, 6-3, 4-6, 15-13, in the boys’ 14-and-under finals. The homegrown talent faced another tough challenge in the 16-and-under championship but managed to outlast Jan Iann Iturriaga from Sara, Iloilo, carving out a 1-6, 6-3, 10-5 victory on the ICSA hard courts.

Testing his limits, Castigador also competed in the premier 18-and-under category but fell short, as Labindao exacted revenge with a dramatic 7-5, 7-6(11) victory.

On the girls' side, top-seeded Policarpio held off unranked Jannah Justalero, 6-4, 6-4, to claim the girls’ 14-and-under crown in the Group 2 tournament, hosted and sponsored by Mayor Jerry Trenas and presented by Dunlop. However, the rising star from Muntinlupa missed out on matching Castigador’s two-title achievement, as she fell to Maria Alexandra Onte, 4-6, 6-1, 10-8, in the 16-and-under finals.

Other notable winners in the week-long tournament, part of the nationwide junior circuit initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president Bobby Castro, included local talents Aleeva Suace, Diana Alcarde, and Prince John Crisosto, along with Bogo, Cebu’s Everett Niere.

Third-ranked Suace defeated No. 4 Princess Tana, 6-3, 6-4, to capture the girls’ 18-and-under trophy. Unranked Alcarde stunned top seed Etha Seno in the first round and continued her impressive run by toppling No. 2 Stella Policarpio in the girls’ 12-and-under finals.

Crisosto shocked No. 2 seed Mikaela Chavez, 4-2, 5-4(1), to claim the 10-and-under unisex title, while top-ranked Niere edged out De Juan, 6-3, 2-6, 11-9, in the boys’ 12-and-under championship, held in conjunction with the host city’s 87th Charter Day celebrations.

In doubles action, Castigador and Labindao triumphed over Iturriaga and Raj Montaniel, 8-4, while Suace and Maxine Panizales edged out Onte and Tana, 8-7(4), in the 18-and-under finals. Alcarde and Princess Crisosto routed Siobe Sangrador and Joy Tejada, 8-3, in the 14-and-under doubles.

Castigador and Labindao also captured the 14-and-under doubles title with an 8-4 victory over Timothy Alivio and Jasper Gozon, while Prince Crisosto and Sangrador defeated Joy Castigador and Chavez, 8-3, to claim the 10-and-under crown.