PVL Finals rescheduled to Sept. 4 at Philsports Arena

Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 2:04pm
MANILA, Philippines – The highly anticipated Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference championship showdown between the unbeaten Akari Chargers and the multi-titled Creamline Cool Smashers has been postponed due to severe weather conditions.

Originally set for Monday, September 2, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the match has been rescheduled to Wednesday, September 4, at the Philsports Arena in Pasig, as announced by the organizing Sports Vision.

"Due to severe weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm 'Enteng,' the one-game finale between Akari and Creamline has been moved to Sept. 4," Sports Vision stated. "Our top priority is the safety of our players and fans."

Typhoon "Enteng" has caused widespread flooding throughout Metro Manila, including the roads leading to the Cubao venue, making travel hazardous for both participants and spectators.

Meanwhile, the PVL has upheld the first referee’s decision regarding the non-call on a net touch during PLDT's heated semifinal match against Akari last Thursday. The league cited FIVB Rule 11.3.2, which allows players to touch the net as long as it doesn’t interfere with the play.

Akari went on to claim the victory, positioning the overachieving Chargers just one win away from completing a Cinderella-like run to the championship via sweep.

The PLDT management has reluctantly accepted the PVL's ruling late Sunday. In a statement, the team expressed gratitude to its fans for their unwavering support and reiterated its commitment to upholding the integrity of the sport.

As the rescheduled finals approach, fans eagerly anticipate the conclusion of what has been one of the most thrilling and unpredictable PVL Reinforced Conference editions in recent years.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
