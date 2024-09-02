Im finishes as top Asian in Tour Championship; Scheffler finally claims FedExCup

Korea’s Sungjae Im emerged as the top Asian in the FedExCup Playoffs finale, the Tour Championship, after a closing 7-under 64 led to a solo seventh finish on Sunday as American Scottie Scheffler wrapped up a dominant season by lifting the prestigious FedExCup.

Im, who started the week on 3-under in the staggered scoring format, made a glorious eagle, six birdies and one bogey at East Lake Golf Club to finish the week on 18-under for his second top-10 in the storied tournament.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shared ninth position on 16-under following a final round 67 after starting his week in third place in the 30-man field while Korea’s Byeong Hun An, who was making his debut, took tied 21st place after signing for a 69. It was Matsuyama’s fourth top-10 in the Tour Championship.

World No. 1 Scheffler put the bow on a magical year with a four-stroke victory over Collin Morikawa where a closing 67 earned him a seventh PGA Tour title in 2024. He was also the gold medalist at the Paris Olympic Games, and bagged a cool $62.2 million in official money and bonus money this year.

Starting the week on 10-under, and two ahead of Xander Schauffele, who finished tied fourth, Scheffler became the first man to win The Players Championship, Masters Tournament and FedExCup in the same year with his 30-under total.

Im enjoyed several big moments during his final round, including holing a monstrous 64-foot birdie conversion at the second hole and driving the green on the par-4 eighth hole, which he drained a 26-footer for his eagle. He made another 21-foot birdie on the 17th hole to end his week on a high note.

“It's been a lot of fun because it's the sixth year in a row that I've qualified for the Tour Championship, so I enjoyed this week a lot. The newly restored golf course was a little bit difficult at first, but I think I've adapted quickly. I am happy I finished well with 7-under,” said Im.

He will now enjoy a short break while keeping his game sharp in preparation of a third successive appearance for the International Team, which will face the US Team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal later this month.

Since May, Im has enjoyed seven top-10s and he hopes to play a big part in upsetting the dominant US Team, which will be led by man-of-the moment, Scheffler.

“The Presidents Cup is coming up soon. I think the International Team will be very excited about this opportunity, and we'll enjoy the week. We will do our best and try hard to perform in front of our (home) fans,” said the 26-year-old Korean.

Scheffler was never quite threatened as he claimed his first FedExCup, which made up for losing the opportunity lift the Tour’s ultimate prize over the past two years, where he entered the Tour Championship as the top seed.

“It's a lot of fun. We've put in a lot of work to get to this point, and it's been a long week. Right now I'm just pretty tired, so don't really know how to put this into words. But it's a pretty special feeling to be finally holding the trophy,” said Scheffler.

“I try not to think too much about the past or think too much about the future, but I think two years ago was pretty tough, having a good lead going into the last round and not playing my best and then losing, and then last year I just had a pretty off week so was fairly disappointing. So come in with a lead for the third time and be able to finish it off is definitely pretty sweet.