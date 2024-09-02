^

Chess Olympiad-bound Frayna, Canino rake in rating points

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 1:48pm
Ruelle Canino (left) and Janelle Mae Frayna.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna and Ruelle Canino continued to earn both rating points and confidence they would need before wading into competition in the FIDE World Chess Olympiad slated September 10-22 in Budapest, Hungary.

Frayna, the country’s one and only Woman Grandmaster, finished just 34th out of 150 participants but her unbeaten output of 6.5 points out of the possible 10 and the rating points she gained from it spoke highly of how prepared she is for the Budapest tilt.

The enlisted Army woman never relinquished a single loss with three wins, including a gigantic shocker over Hungarian Grandmaster Gabor Papp — rated 2550 — and seven draws propelled her rating to 2268 from 2162 before he plunged into the European tour.

More impressive was the 16-year-old Canino, who ended up with six points in the Barcelona meet and earned a colossal 160.8 rating points to zoom to 2164.8 from 1908 that impressed Frayna, who has been tutoring the former as of late.

“With this current form and performance, soon enough, she can reach 2300 before the year ends, or who knows, maybe even after the Olympiad,” said Frayna of the Woman FIDE Master from Cagayan de Oro.

Frayna and Canino, whose trip was supported by the PSC and NCFP, of course, will spearhead the country’s women’s team participating in the Olympiad set in the Hungarian capital.

Jan Jodilyn Fronda, who was also in Europe but had to go home to fix visa issues, Bernadette Galas and Shania Mae Mendoza are the other members of the squad with GM Jayson Gonzales as coach.

GMs Inno Sadorra and John Paul Gomez and IMs Daniel Quizon, Jem Garcia and Paolo Bersamina comprise the men’s side mentored by GM Eugene Torre with NCFP board member Atty. Roel Canobas is head of the delegation.

JANELLE MAE FRAYNA
