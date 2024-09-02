^

Sports

PSA Forum to tackle Rock ‘n Roll Running Series

Philstar.com
September 2, 2024 | 1:37pm
PSA Forum to tackle Rock 'n Roll Running Series
The ASICS Rock n’ Roll Series caters to performance, recreation, lifestyle and budding runners.

MANILA, Philippines – Weather permitting, the global running phenomenon Rock ‘n Roll Running Series in Manila will be featured in the Tuesday session, September 3, of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Princess Galura, president and general manager of Sunrise Events Inc. — a part of the IRONMAN Group — along with race director Julian Valencia, are on hand to discuss the special event that combines running, music and community.

Also appearing with them in the 10:30 a.m. session are Charlie Dungo, department head Department of Tourism, Cultural and Arts Manila, and Rina Reganit, marketing manager of Alveo Land Inc.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT, and the country’s 24/7 sports app ArenaPlus.

The session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and also aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2 and shared on its official Facebook page Radyo Pilipinas 2 sports.

ASICS

PSA FORUM

RUNNING
