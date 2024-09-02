^

JPGT Malarayat Round 1 canceled due to inclement weather

September 2, 2024 | 11:02am
MANILA, Philippines – The first round of the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 6, originally set for Monday, September 2, at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas, has been canceled due to inclement weather.

"Due to weather conditions, we regret to inform you that Round 1 of the JPGT Luzon Series 6 has been canceled. The safety of the players is our top priority, and the current weather does not permit us to proceed as planned," the organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. said in a statement. "We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause. Further details regarding rescheduling will be provided soon."

Tropical storm “Enteng” has caused widespread flooding across Metro Manila, including the roads leading to Mount Malarayat. Although the 27-hole course is designed for all-weather play, the organizers emphasized that the safety of the young participants remains their top priority.

The penultimate leg of the seven-stage Luzon series features players across the 8-9 and 10-12 age groups (both set to compete over 36 holes) and the 13-15 and 16-18 age divisions (scheduled for 54 and 72 holes, respectively).

Per JPGT rules, the cancellation of the first round will result in the reduction of each event by one round. Consequently, if weather conditions allow, the 8-9 and 10-12 divisions will play one round on Tuesday, September 3. The 13-15 division will now play two rounds on Sept. 3 and 4, while the premier category will be reduced to a 54-hole tournament.

