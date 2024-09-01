Sizzling Hotshots torch Dyip

MANILA, Philippines -- Hotshots, indeed.

The Magnolia Hotshots started hot and stayed hot as they obliterated the Terrafirma Dyip, 124-103, in a wire-to-wire affair in their PBA Governors’ Cup clash Sunday evening at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Jerrick Ahanmisi erupted for 24 points on 7-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 4-point territory to lead six Hotshots in double digits.

Glenn Robinson III added 20 markers and 13 boards.

Magnolia’s offense was just too hot to handle right from the get-go, taking a lead as big as 21 points, 34-13, at the end of the first quarter.

The Hotshots continued to roll in the second quarter as they hiked the advantage to 38, 60-22.

While the Dyip tried to inch closer in the third frame, outscoring Magnolia 32-23, the lead was just too much.

Zavier Lucero, Ian Sangalang, Paul Lee and Joseph Eriobu produced 15, 14, 13 and 12 points in that order.

Stanley Pringle and Christian Standhardinger paced Terrafirma with 23 and 22 points, respectively.

Magnolia sank 43 of their 86 field goals, good for 50% shooting, while the Dyip made just 43.4% of their shots.

The Hotshots are now holding a 2-2 win-loss record, while Terrafirma dropped its fourth straight game.