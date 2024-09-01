^

Sports

Jerusalem to defend WBC minimumweight belt vs top Mexican challenger

Philstar.com
September 1, 2024 | 2:38pm
Jerusalem to defend WBC minimumweight belt vs top Mexican challenger
Melvin Jerusalem

MANILA, Philippines — Melvin Jerusalem, one of just two reigning Filipino world champions, makes the first defense of the World Boxing Council (WBC) minimumweight crown against mandatory challenger Luis Castillo of Mexico on September 22 at the Mandaluyong City College Gym.

Manny Pacquiao Presents: Blow-By-Blow is staging the scheduled 12-rounder alongside a bevy of other marquee matchups as a special edition of the weekly television program on Cignal’s ONE Sports channel.

This will be Blow-By-Blow’s first major card featuring a world title fight, and Pacquiao can’t help but express his excitement over the prospects of a Filipino world champion risking his title on home soil against the 105-lb division’s No. 1 contender.

“This is a fulfillment of our plan when we revived Blow-By-Blow almost two years ago, seeing a Filipino figure in a world title fight right before his countrymen,” said Pacquiao, who is spearheading the slugfest that will also see the return of former world super-flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas in the undercard.

While it is Pacquiao who is leading the way in hosting the event, the eight-division champion is tipping his hat to the decision of a “heavyweight backer in Petron to help me put together this stacked card.”

“I am also grateful that the City of Mandaluyong, the city where I fought countless fights that made me a household name in the 1990s, has offered its venue to host the WBC championship bout and the undercard fights,” added Pacquiao.

Jerusalem, who fights out of ZIP Sanman, had won the WBC plum last March by edging Yudai Shigeoka on a split decision in Nagoya.

Armed with a 22-3-0 win-loss-draw record with 12 knockouts, Jerusalem will have his hands full against Castillo, who is younger by three years at 27.

The native of Los Mochis in Sinaloa, Castillo enters the ring with an unbeaten 22-0-1 card with 13 knockouts.

The southpaw Castillo is coming off 15 straight wins, including nine within the distance, since a draw in 2017.

Born in Bukidnon but now based in Cebu, Jerusalem joins Pedro Taduran, the International Boxing Federation titlist also in the 105-lb category, as the Philippines only reigning world champions.

vuukle comment

BOXING

MELVIN JERUSALEM
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo banks P5 million from DigiPlus, ArenaPlus

Yulo banks P5 million from DigiPlus, ArenaPlus

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
The abundance of Carlos Yulo’s rewards, pledges and financial incentives will not stop in the aftermath of his conquest...
Sports
fbtw

No stopping E-Sports

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
In celebration of its 20th year anniversary, E-Sports International Inc. announced the construction of two more world-class fields in the country as part of its commitment to the development of Filipino athlete...
Sports
fbtw
Chavit confident of Suarez win

Chavit confident of Suarez win

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
In the presence of his manager, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson, Filipino prospect Charly Suarez...
Sports
fbtw
Nunag named UAAP commissioner anew

Nunag named UAAP commissioner anew

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
For the third consecutive season, Xavy Nunag will serve as the UAAP basketball commissioner, the league announced Saturd...
Sports
fbtw
Road Warriors outlast Beermen in OT

Road Warriors outlast Beermen in OT

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors mustered just enough to escape the San Miguel Beermen, 112-108, in overtime in the PBA Governors’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Scheffler takes five shot lead into final round of Tour Championship

Scheffler takes five shot lead into final round of Tour Championship

5 hours ago
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains on course to complete his remarkable season with the $25 million FedEx Cup title, heading...
Sports
fbtw
Eiffel Tower to keep Olympic rings after Games: Paris mayor

Eiffel Tower to keep Olympic rings after Games: Paris mayor

6 hours ago
The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games, Paris mayor...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor as Medvedev eyes last 16

Sinner avoids US Open trapdoor as Medvedev eyes last 16

7 hours ago
Jannik Sinner avoided falling through the US Open trapdoor which claimed Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz when he stormed...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;Worst tennis&rsquo; sends Djokovic packing

‘Worst tennis’ sends Djokovic packing

16 hours ago
Novak Djokovic’s latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title crashed to a halt on Friday as 28th-ranked Alexei Popyrin...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with