Sarines twins renew sibling rivalry in JPGT Malarayat golf tilt

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Lisa and Mona Sarines are set to engage in yet another intense sibling rivalry, this time with the stakes higher than ever, as they compete not only for leg honors in the ICTSI Junior PGT Series 6 but also for dominance in the girls’ 13-15 category.

As the penultimate leg of the seven-stage regional series tees off Monday, September 2, at the Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club, the Sarines twins find themselves in a head-to-head showdown for the top spot in the highly competitive four-age division series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

The anticipated clash between the sisters was intensified by the unexpected withdrawal of Precious Zaragosa due to injury. Zaragosa, fresh off a commanding victory at the Luisita leg two weeks ago, had been poised to challenge the Sarines twins for the top position. Her absence now shifts the focus squarely onto the Sarines siblings as they vie for the No. 1 spot in their division.

While all three players have effectively secured their places in the upcoming Match Play Championship, the Sarines sisters are not expected to hold back. With the national finals slated for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna, each is aiming to maintain peak performance and sharpen their competitive edge.

Currently, Lisa Sarines leads the category with 50 points, with Mona close behind at 48 points. Zaragosa remains in contention with 46 points, despite her absence.

The ongoing absence of Levonne Talion, who ranks fourth with 43 points, further reinforces the race for the final top-four position. Montserrat Lapuz, with 36 points, and Kendra Garingalao, still in the hunt with 21 points, are also vying for a coveted spot as the series nears its conclusion.

The nationwide circuit will culminate on Sept. 10-13 for the final Luzon series leg at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite, where the top four performances will determine the four finalists who will join the top two players from each division of the Visayas and Mindanao series.

For registration, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

Additionally, the highest-ranked player in each category, provided they’ve participated in at least three series, will also advance to the finals of this nationwide circuit, designed by ICTSI to hone young golfers’ talents and skills.

The series not only aims to develop the players’ skills and boost their confidence but also to foster camaraderie among the young golfers and their families.

Though the spotlight is on the girls’ 13-15 division, fierce competition is expected in every category. In the 10-12 division, Ryuji Suzuki, Jacob Casuga and Iñigo Gallardo are locked in a tight race to secure precious points and ensure a top-four finish on the boys’ side.In the girls’ class, Georgina Handog, Maurysse Abalos, Aerin Chan, Casedy Cuenca, Quincy Pilac and Althea Bañez will battle it out for similar honors.

The premier 16-18 division will be another hotly contested category, with competition stretching over 72 holes. The 13-15 group will play 54 holes, while the younger 8-9 and 10-12 divisions will compete over 36 holes.In the girls’ premier division, Rafa Anciano, Chloe Rada and Angelica Bañez go all-out to stop Luisita leg runaway winner Lia Duque.Meanwhile, the top contenders in the multi-series division include Javie Bautista (boys’ 10-12), Alexie Gabi (girls’ 13-15), Armand Copok (boys’ 13-15), Necky Tortosa (girls’ 16-18) and Patrick Tambalque (boys’ 16-18).