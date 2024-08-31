Filipino Taekwondo jin crashes out of Paralympics; swimmer finishes last in Heat 2

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin bowed out of the Paris Paralympics after falling in the round of 16 -80 kg against fifth-seeded Abulfaz Abuzarli of Azerbaijan, 12-9, Saturday afternoon (Manila time.)

Abuzarli erased a huge lead and held on against the Filipino to make it to the tourney’s quarterfinals.

After trailing by four, 0-4, in the first 1:42 of the bout, Ganapin connected on four body kicks to go up 8-4.

A gam-jeom (penalty) on Abuzarli pushed the lead to five, 9-4.

However, Ganapin was called for a gam-jeom after a review was requested by the Azerbaijanis.

Abuzarli then connected on three straight trunk shots himself to go up 11-9.

And with 12 seconds to go, Ganapin was called for another gam-jeom, which all but secured the Filipino’s loss.

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old Philippine bet defeated Refugee Paralympic Team’s Hadi Hassanzada, 22-13.

Meanwhile, Filipino swimmer Ernie Gawilan finished last in the heats of the men’s 200m individual medley - SM7.

The 33-year-old Gawilan, a multiple-time gold medalist in the Asian Para Games and the ASEAN Para Games, tallied a time of 2:56.39 seconds, last in Heat 2.

He also finished 11th in the field of 11 swimmers.

Andrii Trusov ended on top of the heats with a time of 2:35.80 seconds, followed by Christian Sadie (2:35.98.)

Gawilan will still compete in the men’s 400m freestyle on Monday, September 2.