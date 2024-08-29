^

Despite finishing last, Paralympian archer Bantiloc shoots way to season best

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 10:22pm
Despite finishing last, Paralympian archer Bantiloc shoots way to season best
Agustina Bantiloc
PCO-PSC

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino para archer Agustina Bantiloc recorded a season best in the Paris Paralympics Thursday night (Manila time) but finished last in the women’s individual compound open ranking round.

Bantiloc, who was one of the two flag bearers of the Philippines in the Para Games, recorded a score of 618.

It was a season best for the first Filipina archer to qualify for the Paralympics, but it placed her last among 28 participants.

In Friday’s 1/16 elimination round, the 56-year-old Bantiloc will face Brazil’s Jane Karla Gogel.

Gogel ended the ranking round at fifth place with a score of 691, also a season best.

Topping the 28-woman field was Turkiye’s Oznur Cure Girdi, who notched a world record of 704.

India’s Sheetal Devi was one point behind with a personal best 703.

Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran (696) and Jodie Grinham of Great Britain (693) came in third and fourth.

ARCHERY

PARALYMPICS
