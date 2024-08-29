Philippine men's football team parts ways with coach

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s football team is left to search for a new coach ahead of its Merdeka Cup stint following the sudden departure of mentor Tom Saintfiet.

Belgian Saintfiet, who came on board last February and called the shots in four losing matches in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, asked for his release to move over to Mali.

Despite his long-term contract and the proximity to the side’s campaign in the September 2-10 Merdeka bootfest in Malaysia, the Philippine Football Federation granted his wish.

“We had a long-term contract with Tom and had every intention of seeing it through. That he came to me about the Mali job just as we're about to depart for the Merdeka Cup is obviously disappointing,” said director of senior national teams Freddy Gonzalez.

“But it made clear to me that his heart was already set elsewhere. I have no interest in holding on to anyone who's not fully committed to the Philippines and our goals. We need people who are all in. It's the only way we will succeed. That goes for the players, the staff, and most definitely our head coach.”

The PFF intends to find that person very soon with the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Mitsubishi Electric Cup set to kick off December 8.

“With the Merdeka Cup around the corner, and preparations for the Mitsubishi Electric Cup ramping up, we need to move on quickly from this. We are already looking at candidates to take on the head coach role. I’m confident in finding a man that will be committed to our vision,” said Gonzalez.

With the Merdeka Cup just days away, Philippine legend Norman Fegidero, one of Saintfiet's assistants, was assigned interim coach. Filipinas coach Mark Torcaso and his staff will assist Fegidero, best remembered for scoring the winning goal in the country's 1-0 upset of Malaysia in the 1991 Southeast Asian Games, in the Mederka campaign.