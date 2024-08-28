^

Maroons, Blue Eagles rekindle rivalry to usher in UAAP Season 87

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 4:24pm
Maroons, Blue Eagles rekindle rivalry to usher in UAAP Season 87
UP's Francis Lopez
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Host University of the Philippines takes rival Ateneo in the lone game opener while reigning champion La Salle kickstarts title defense against National University the next day for the explosive opening weekend of the UAAP Season 87 on September 7 and September 8.

Rivalry will be renewed between the Katipunan neighbors at 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum after the much-awaited parade ang opening ceremony at lunchtime.

Headlining the ceremony is iconic rock band The Eraserheads, a proud product of UP, in a rare reunion concert to re-introduce its timeless hits to the new generation of Filipino music fans.

But the spotlight is still on the hardcourt as UP is keen on ushering its hosting rights and redemption tour on a high note with an intact roster led by LeBron Lopez, Gerry Abadiano, JD Cagulangan and Harold Alarcon along with UAAP rookie and former Gilas Pilipinas youth star Jacob Bayla.

UP has been in the UAAP finals in the last three seasons, winning the 84th Season to snap a 36-year title drought. It then finished runner-up to Ateneo and La Salle in Seasons 85 and 86, respectively.

Ateneo, for its part, saw its six straight finals stint streak come to an end last season with a Final Four exit against No. 1 seed UP.

Starring for the Blue Eagles this time, on the heels of star big man Mason Amos’ departure to La Salle, is high school standout Jared Bahay, who took a u-turn from UP to Ateneo in his collegiate commitment.

La Salle, the undisputed title favorites led by UAAP MVP Kevin Quiambao, then follows suit on Sunday to headline a triple-header follow-up bill against the ever-gritty underdog NU.

Under the watch of Topex Robinson, the Green Archers had a fruitful offseason camp highlighted by championships in the PBA D-League, Pinoyliga Collegiate Cup and the World University Basketball Series (WUBS) in Japan.

Other match-ups include the debut of former PBA import-turned-coach Sean Chambers for Far Eastern University against Adamson and University of the East versus University of Santo Tomas to wrap up the opening weekend for the UAAP men’s basketball.

The schedules for the women’s basketball are still to be released. 

