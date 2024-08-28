JPGT Match Play contenders primed for showdown

MANILA, Philippines – Junior golfers are preparing for a decisive showdown for spots in the ICTSI JPGT Match Play Championship, aiming to secure not just a strong start but a dominant finish in the Luzon Series 6 at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

The penultimate leg of the seven-stage regional series kicks off on Monday, September 2, at the host club's composite course, where intense competition is expected across four age divisions in both the boys' and girls' categories. All participants are vying for top honors and valuable ranking points to boost their standings.

Notably, the eight champions from last week’s Series 5 at Luisita will be part of the action, each determined to secure repeat victories and solidify their bids for the national finals scheduled for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

These include Isonn Angheng and Venus delos Santos in the 8-9 age group, Aerin Chan in the girls’ 10-12 division, Jose Carlos Taruc and Precious Zaragosa in the 13-15 bracket, and Mark Kobayashi and Lia Duque in the 16-18 category.

Vito Sarines, who is part of the boys’ 10-12 lineup, has already secured his spot in the Match Play finals, having achieved a perfect score of 60 points from four leg victories.

In the Luzon series, only the top four performances will count towards qualifying for the finals, which will also feature the top two players from each division of the Visayas and Mindanao series.

Additionally, the highest-ranked player from each category who has participated in at least three series will advance to the nationwide finals, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI.

The Luzon series will conclude with the final leg on Sept. 10-13 at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite.

For more information and to register, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

While every category promises fierce competition, the spotlight is on the girls’ 13-15 division, where twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines are locked in a tight race with last week’s winner Precious Zaragosa.

Lisa leads with 50 points, followed closely by Mona with 48 points, and Zaragosa with 46 points from two victories. Levonne Talion, who skipped the Luisita leg, is in fourth with 43 points, while Montserrat Lapuz, who finished fifth at Luisita for 36 points, aims to climb the leaderboard with a strong performance at Mount Malarayat.

In the girls’ 10-12 division, a spirited battle is also anticipated as Maurysse Abalos returns to the field, with Aerin Chan seeking consecutive victories.

Georgina Handog leads with 45 points, followed by Abalos with 43 and Chan with 42. Casedy Cuenca and Quincy Pilac are tied for fourth with 26 points, while Althea Bañez trails with 24 points, making the Mount Malarayat leg a crucial stage for their Match Play aspirations.