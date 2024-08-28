^

Sports

JPGT Match Play contenders primed for showdown

Philstar.com
August 28, 2024 | 1:03pm
JPGT Match Play contenders primed for showdown

MANILA, Philippines – Junior golfers are preparing for a decisive showdown for spots in the ICTSI JPGT Match Play Championship, aiming to secure not just a strong start but a dominant finish in the Luzon Series 6 at Mount Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas.

The penultimate leg of the seven-stage regional series kicks off on Monday, September 2, at the host club's composite course, where intense competition is expected across four age divisions in both the boys' and girls' categories. All participants are vying for top honors and valuable ranking points to boost their standings.

Notably, the eight champions from last week’s Series 5 at Luisita will be part of the action, each determined to secure repeat victories and solidify their bids for the national finals scheduled for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

These include Isonn Angheng and Venus delos Santos in the 8-9 age group, Aerin Chan in the girls’ 10-12 division, Jose Carlos Taruc and Precious Zaragosa in the 13-15 bracket, and Mark Kobayashi and Lia Duque in the 16-18 category.

Vito Sarines, who is part of the boys’ 10-12 lineup, has already secured his spot in the Match Play finals, having achieved a perfect score of 60 points from four leg victories.

In the Luzon series, only the top four performances will count towards qualifying for the finals, which will also feature the top two players from each division of the Visayas and Mindanao series.

Additionally, the highest-ranked player from each category who has participated in at least three series will advance to the nationwide finals, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and sponsored by ICTSI.

The Luzon series will conclude with the final leg on Sept. 10-13 at Sherwood Hills Golf Club in Cavite.

For more information and to register, contact Jhi Castillo at 0928-316-5678 or Shiela Salvania at 0968-311-4101.

While every category promises fierce competition, the spotlight is on the girls’ 13-15 division, where twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines are locked in a tight race with last week’s winner Precious Zaragosa.

Lisa leads with 50 points, followed closely by Mona with 48 points, and Zaragosa with 46 points from two victories. Levonne Talion, who skipped the Luisita leg, is in fourth with 43 points, while Montserrat Lapuz, who finished fifth at Luisita for 36 points, aims to climb the leaderboard with a strong performance at Mount Malarayat.

In the girls’ 10-12 division, a spirited battle is also anticipated as Maurysse Abalos returns to the field, with Aerin Chan seeking consecutive victories.

Georgina Handog leads with 45 points, followed by Abalos with 43 and Chan with 42. Casedy Cuenca and Quincy Pilac are tied for fourth with 26 points, while Althea Bañez trails with 24 points, making the Mount Malarayat leg a crucial stage for their Match Play aspirations.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eraserheads to perform in UAAP opener

Eraserheads to perform in UAAP opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
One of the most iconic standouts from host University of the Philippines will electrify the opening ceremony of the 87th Season...
Sports
fbtw
Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

Samoilenko, Baron lift PLDT to semis

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
In trouble, PLDT went to its tried and tested weapons up front – the two-headed dragon in Elena Samoilenko and Majoy...
Sports
fbtw
No stopping Yeng until PSC gets proper remittances

No stopping Yeng until PSC gets proper remittances

14 hours ago
The battle is not yet over as far as the landmark decision of the Supreme Court regarding the proper remittances of two government...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

Djokovic, Gauff hammer out straight-sets wins

14 hours ago
Defending champion Novak Djokovic eased into the second round of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over qualifier Radu...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

Hopson fires dagger from 4-point territory

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Scotty Hopson knocked down the biggest four-point bomb in PBA history to date.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Converge slowly banishing atrocious specter of past PBA season

Converge slowly banishing atrocious specter of past PBA season

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Following a tough season last year, things are looking better for the Converge FiberXers.
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Alcaraz survive US Open wobbles as Osaka weeps on return

Sinner, Alcaraz survive US Open wobbles as Osaka weeps on return

3 hours ago
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz survived US Open first round wobbles on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) to stay on course...
Sports
fbtw
Forest Hills hosts Cherrylume Pro-Am

Forest Hills hosts Cherrylume Pro-Am

14 hours ago
Forest Hills Golf and Country Club is hosting the Cherrylume-Forest Hills Pro Am of the Professional Golfers Association of...
Sports
fbtw

Mla Southwoods Charity Cup all set

14 hours ago
Manila Southwoods stages its flagship event, the Chairman’s Charity Cup, from Nov. 14 to 16 with around 600 players competing at the Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with