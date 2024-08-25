^

Gawilan, Batinloc to carry Philippine flag in Paris Paralympics opening rites

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 25, 2024 | 9:26pm
Ernie Gawilan (left) and Agustina Bantiloc
MANILA, Philippines -- Ernie Gawilan and Agustina Bantiloc will be the Philippines’ flag-bearers in next week’s opening of the Paris Paralympic Games.

Gawilan, a para swimmer, and Bantiloc, a para archer, will lead the Philippine delegation in this year’s Paralympics, a team that's also includes para track and field athletes Jerrold Mangliwan and Cendy Asusano; para swimmer Angel Mae Otom; and para taekwondo jin Allain Ganapin.

In a statement, Philippine Paralympic team chef de mission Ral Rosario said that the team had several discussions on who the flag-bearers will be.

“Gawilan has been a bemedalled national para swimmer and role model for our para athletes over the years while Bantiloc is the country’s first para archer to qualify and represent the country at the Paralympic Games,” Rosario said.

“The priority, of course, for the parade were our athletes so they can experience this memorable moment in their lives,” he added.

The 56-year-old Bantiloc said that being the flag-bearer for the Philippines will be a big boost for her.

She will be the first Filipino athlete in action, and she is set to participate in the women’s individual compound event at the Esplanade des Invalides archery range on Thursday.

