Erram repays teammates’ trust with strong return for TNT

MANILA, Philippines – Despite a lengthy absence from basketball action, Poy Erram is slowly going back to game shape, becoming the main factor in the TNT Tropang Giga’s 2-0 start in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Erram, who went under the knife last year, put up stellar performances in the two games thus far in the conference.

In his first game back against the NorthPort Batang Pier, he scored eight points and four rebounds off the bench.

And on Thursday night, Erram finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks, earning a Player of the Game nod against the Meralco Bolts. The Tropang Giga won the contest, 93-73, as he anchored the defense.

After the game, Erram said that while the journey back was not easy, he thanked his teammates and coaches for keeping the faith in him.

“First and foremost, I am thanking the Lord. The journey was hard, and I was tested by the Lord. I was out a whole year. But, I stuck to it, I stuck to my work… because I love basketball,” the big man told reporters in Filipino.

“Of course, when I returned, it was not easy. But, the trust of my teammates and coaches stayed so my confidence rose like it did not leave,” he added.

Against Meralco, he shot 4-of-7 from the field, while making one of his three 3-point attempts while playing 30 minutes.

“I knew the confidence of the team, they are there for me. That is what brought me here back to the team, and what brought my love to basketball back.”

TNT head coach Chot Reyes said that while Erram sat out for a whole year, he was always with the team.

“He’s been with us in practice almost all throughout. So, even when… as soon as he could run, he was already in our practices, in the weight room with us, in all of the team meetings and functions,” he said.

“So, he was absent physically but his spirit was always there and I think when he became physically able, there was no adjustment in the other aspects,” he added.

The team’s tune-up games in the offseason also helped in pushing the center back to game shape.

The 35-year-old will be a key cog for TNT’s championship defense, especially with the team still missing RR Pogoy and Kelly Williams to injury.

Pogoy and Williams are still day-to-day, Reyes said. The former has back issues while the latter has a strained calf.

“We know what needs to be done is just rest, complete rest. We’re giving them that,” said Reyes.