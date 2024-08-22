Gilas women fall to Senegalese, end bid in FIBA World Cup pre-qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines -- The Gilas Pilipinas women exited the FIBA Women’s World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament winless after absorbing an 87-62 defeat at the hands of Senegal Thursday afternoon (Manila time).

Ndioma Kane paced Senegal with 21 points, while Fatou Pouye and Khadidiatou Sarr added 13 and 12, respectively.

The Philippines had a scorching start, but could not maintain it against the World No. 25 team.

After taking a 13-2 lead at the start of the game, Gilas just let go and let Senegal go on a 15-2 run capped by a Mathilde Diop 3-pointer to trail by two, 15-17.

While the Philippines trailed by just two at the end of the first quarter, 20-22, Senegal went on a 42-23 run in the middle quarters to wrest complete control of the contest, 64-43.

Gilas never recovered, as the lead grew to as much as 28 points, 85-57, after a Pouye jumper with 43 seconds to go.

Jack Animam had 15 points and six rebounds for the Philippines. Naomi Panganiban chipped in 14, while Janine Pontejos had 12.

Gilas women earlier had tough losses against Brazil and Hungary.