Malixi fights through tough start in Korea, trails by 7 after 73

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 5:56pm
Rianne Malixi of the Philippines plays her tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at Champions Retreat Golf Course on April 03, 2024 in Evans, Georgia.
David Cannon / Getty Images

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi faced a challenging start, carding a one-over 73 to trail joint leaders Ahn Songyi, Choi Yerim, and Lee Yewon by seven strokes in the opening round of the Hanwha Classic in Gangwon-do, South Korea on Thursday.

Malixi stumbled early with a bogey on the par-5 first hole at the demanding Jade Palace Golf Club. Despite a resilient effort, she mixed three birdies with three bogeys, posting a 37-36 round to end the day tied for 53rd in a field of 117 at the 20th leg of the Korean LPGA.

The 17-year-old Filipina amateur entered the prestigious event with confidence, fresh off record-breaking performances at the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur. However, she found herself struggling early, with two bogeys and a birdie in her first nine holes.

A birdie on the 10th hole briefly reignited hopes for a strong back nine, but consecutive bogeys from No. 14 derailed her momentum. A birdie on the 16th salvaged a one-over-par round, but it left her seven shots behind Songyi, Yerim and Yewon, who all shot bogey-free 66s.

Songyi highlighted her 34-32 round with a pitch-in eagle on the par-4 10th.

The leading trio grabbed a two-stroke advantage over Hong Jungmin and Choi Minkyung, who both posted 68s, while Heo Dabeen, Ma Dason, and Lee Jeyeong are three shots back with matching 69s.

Despite her 73, Malixi emerged as the top-performing amateur, besting Japan’s Shinchi Mamika, who carded a 75, and local hopeful Kim Gahui, who struggled to a 78.

Malixi had previously impressed against South Korea’s top professionals and leading amateurs, finishing tied for fifth in the Korea Women’s Open last June.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Justin delos Santos fired a 69, thanks to a birdie blitz on the final three holes, securing a share of 15th place after the first round of the Sansan KBC Augusta tournament at the Keya Golf Club in Fukuoka on Thursday.

Delos Santos overcame an early setback with two bogeys in the first six holes by birdieing the seventh, followed by consecutive birdies from No. 12, which offset another bogey on the 11th. His strong finish placed him five strokes behind leader Aguri Iwasaki.

Juvic Pagunsan, on the other hand, managed three birdies but was hampered by a double bogey and a bogey, finishing with a 72 and a share of 58th place.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
