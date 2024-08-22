Zaragosa seals JPGT Luisita win after back nine surge

TARLAC – Precious Zaragosa displayed remarkable poise when it mattered most, delivering clutch shots on the back nine to edge out Mona Sarines and secure the 13-15 category title with a 73 in the ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series 5 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here Thursday.

After a shaky front nine, where she posted a three-over card, Zaragosa found herself tied with Sarines at seven-over overall as the latter rallied from five strokes down with a brilliant 34 in the first nine holes.

But a birdie-bogey exchange on No. 10 shifted the momentum back in Zaragosa’s favor. The 13-year-old Learning Links Academy student then pulled away with another birdie on the 14th as Sarines stumbled with three more bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a 76.

“My putting was bad on the front nine, with three-putts, while Mona kept sinking hers,” said Zaragosa, whose victory has fueled her determination to secure one of the four coveted slots in the Match Play Championship in October.

However, the two-shot swing was a confidence booster, and Zaragosa drew further inspiration from her father, Boyet, who followed her during the last nine holes.

“Big thanks to my dad because when he watched at the back nine, I started making birdies,” said Zaragosa, whose precise approach shots on Nos. 10 and 12 set up birdie putts within three feet, paving the way for an unchallenged march to victory, her second in the ICTSI-sponsored series, following a four-shot triumph, also over Sarines, in the season opener at Splendido Taal last May.

She assembled a 221 over 54 holes, winning by eight strokes over Sarines, who ended up with a 229. Mona’s twin sister Lisa, a two-leg winner, wound up third with 233 after a 77.

Jakob Taruc, meanwhile, also bolstered his Match Play bid with a runaway victory in the boys’ division, closing with a round of 77 for a total of 225. He finished 10 strokes ahead of John Paul Agustin, Jr., who wavered with a 79 for a 235.

Zianbeau Edoc snared third place with a 248 after an 84.

“I tried to play it safe in the first few holes, but it backfired. Then I got a bit over-confident and before I knew it, Paul (Agustin) almost caught up with me,” said home-schooled golfer Taruc.

Despite a shaky start with three bogeys on the front nine, Taruc managed to hold on, though he added two more miscues in the last nine holes.

Agustin, who had impressively slashed an overnight eight-stroke deficit to just five after six holes, seemed poised to challenge Taruc. However, he couldn’t maintain his momentum, stumbling with bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9. A triple-bogey on No. 11 dashed his hopes, leading to a disappointing backside 41.

Building on his recent victory at Riviera, Taruc credited his coach, family and especially God for his success.

“He really helped me throughout. He gave me the strength to finish this tournament,” said the 14-year-old Taruc.

The chase for the 16-18 titles, meanwhile, appears to be nearing a decisive conclusion, with Lia Duque virtually securing the girls’ division crown after posting an 83 for a three-day total of 245.

Duque holds an impressive 25-shot lead over Rafa Anciano, who struggled with her worst round of the tournament, a 95, bringing her aggregate to 270, that included an 86 and an 89.

Chloe Rada, despite an eagle-3 on the par-5 5th hole, carded an 81 and remained in third place with a 271, just one stroke shy of contending for runner-up honors and crucial ranking points.

Holding a commanding lead, Duque is gearing up to go on the offensive in the final 18 holes.

“I didn’t play as well as I wanted today (Thursday)," Duque admitted, reflecting on her 41-42 round without a single birdie. "There were a lot of shots that I left out there — I definitely think I had more in me."

Despite the missed opportunities, Duque is determined to finish strong. With the pressure off, she aims to deliver a performance that truly showcases her capabilities.

“I want to put together a round I can be proud of, something that proves to myself that I can really play this course well," she said. "I’m planning to be more aggressive and go for the pins in the final round.”

On the boys’ side, Mark Kobayashi's lead remained secure despite a challenging round of 79, which followed his stellar 70 Wednesday. His 224 total kept him eight strokes ahead of Zachary Villaroman, who shot a 77 for a 232 heading into the final 18 holes of the premier category of the series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Sebastian Sajuela put in an 82 for third at 243.

Despite holding an imposing lead, Kobayashi admits that the pressure is still weighing on him as he approaches the final 18 holes.

“I need to keep my putting consistently strong because I missed a lot of putts today,” said Kobayashi, who hails from Parañaque. After three consecutive third-place finishes at Pradera Verde, Pinewoods and Riviera, he is determined to break through and claim his first victory.

To achieve that, Kobayashi is focused on elevating his game in the final stretch.

“I’ll stay focused on my putting,” he stressed, noting that he missed eight short putts, including one from just three feet. “I plan to be more aggressive and keep hitting with confidence.”