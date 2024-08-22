Converge import ready for leadership role

MANILA, Philippines -- Aside from explosive scoring, Converge import Scotty Hopson is also bringing his veteran leadership to try and take the young FiberXers deep into the playoffs in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Hopson had a debut to reminder for Converge on Wednesday night in a demolition of the Terrafirma Dyip, 127-95.

He finished with 46 points on an insane 18-of-24 field goal shooting. He made all three of his 4-point attempts, while connecting on 13 of his 2-pointers. He did all these while making just two free throws, while also having eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

But aside from the dazzling stats, the 35-year-old Hopson said that he will be passing on what he learned from his lengthy professional career to the young Converge team.

“You know, I played basketball in a lot of different places and at a lot of high levels and I’m fortunate enough to have been playing around some really great guys who kind of taught me how to be a leader. Every leader has to be a follower at some point,” he told reporters after the win.

“I’m just taking what I learned from those guys and try to implement it in our team. And that’s being vocal on the basketball floor, whether things are going good or bad. Just trying to be a pillar. Somebody that our team could kind of look to for guidance when we need it,” he added.

“We got good players, we play hard and I like the guys in our locker room. I fight with them any day. So, you know, just trying to be a vet, trying to be a leader and do the best I can, honestly.”

With Terrafirma staging a comeback in the fourth quarter, Hopson entered the contest once again and just caught fire, hitting big shots to help his team secure the victory.

Interim coach Franco Atienza acknowledged that the team is made up of newbies, save from Kevin Racal, Alex Cabagnot and Mike Nieto.

And with the way Hopson is leading the team, the learning curve is being shortened, an important development for the Converge team that won just three games last season.

“That’s the need of a young team. We can let them learn, but the question there is you wanna shorten that learning curve and maybe a way to shorten it is having good vets on the bench, on practice every day,” Atienza stressed.

“They’re unselfish, Scotty and Cabaggie. Apart from what they contribute on the court, there’s so much more they contribute off the court, feeding the minds of the young guys, so it’s a win-win and they’re a crucial part of shortening the learning curve that the young guys have.”

The FiberXers will try to win their second game in the conference against the Magnolia Hotshots on Friday, 7:30 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.