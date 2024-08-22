Galeries’ Encarnacion cherishes chance to learn from Thai import

MANILA, Philippines – PVL rookie Jewel Encarnacion absorbed all she could during her one tournament stint together with Thai veteran Sutadta Chuewulim for the Galeries Tower Highrisers in the 2024 PVL Reinforced Conference.

Though going winless in eight games, Encarnacion cherished the experience of playing alongside Chuewulim. Delving into the tournament straight from college, she was a sponge in trying to take in all that their team’s import had to offer.

“I’m a type of person who believes in growth talaga. So, handa akong harapin kung ano mang hirap ng training, kung ano mang criticisms na matanggap ko, from my coaches, from my teammates just to improve my skills. Kasi I don’t wanna settle for less. Sabi ko nung draft night, I want to make history with this team,” said Encarnacion, who had a breakout game with 19 points against Capital1 on Tuesday afternoon.

“I can see that we have really, really big potential and as you all saw, we have so many five sets that we could’ve won. Nauna kami, ganon. Pero nahihirapan lang talaga kami maghanap ng panapos. So, I’m gonna work on that, I’m gonna work on myself so that I can contribute in that aspect. And ang dami kong natutunan [kay Sutadta],” she added.

Encarnacion was visibly emotional during their press conference to end their stint in the import-laden tournament because Chuewulim will be leaving the team with their campaign wrapped up.

Speaking both to the media and Chuewulim, Encarnacion set herself up for more development in the coming years, especially when it comes to how she attacks the ball and her mindset.

“[I learned from her that] you don’t have to be strong all the time. You don’t have to [always play like] bubutasin mo yung bola. Sabi nga ni coach [Lerma Giron], kasi laging parang gusto kong butasin yung bola pag pinapalo,” she said.

“Watching [Sutadta], sobrang natuwa ako kasi she’s very smart. Alam mo yung, sometimes she wouldn’t even jump high, but daanin lang niya sa kamay ng blockers, sobrang naamaze ako.”

Still, it won’t just be Encarnacion who will need to step it up for the Highrisers to finally realize their potential in the PVL.

Now that they have to move on from Chuewulim, she hopes that both she and her teammates stick to their learnings and make themselves better as the days go on.

“I hope that ma-retain ko lahat ng natutunan ko from her and makuha din yun ng teammates ko. So, we’re up for the challenge and very motivated to grow and fulfill kung ano man ang maiiwan sa team namin.”