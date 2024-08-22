^

Sports

Dark horse UE stuns UST for maiden UAAP Mobile Legends crown

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 10:28am
Dark horse UE stuns UST for maiden UAAP Mobile Legends crown
In the semifinals, the Red Warriors took down the top seed of Group A, Far Eastern University's Tamarawas Esports, to set up a rematch with UST.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – University of the East's Zenith Esports shocked University of Santo Tomas' Teletigers, 2-0, in the grand finals of the UAAP’s Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Esports event to make history as the first UAAP MLBB champions.

UST had been the tournament favorite, especially with an undefeated 3-0 run in the group stages, while UE barely survived with its one-win (against Adamson University), one-draw (against University of the Philippines) and one-loss record (against UST).

In the semifinals, the Red Warriors took down the top seed of Group A, Far Eastern University's Tamarawas Esports, to set up a rematch with UST.

"Very confident kami na kaya namin ang UST, especially nung group stages. Marami lang talaga kaming mga miscommunication na kinailangan namin ayusin. Hindi rin overconfident kasi alam namin kung gaano sila kagaling, alam namin yung capabilities nila. Nagfocus lang kami sa alam naming way kung pano manalo," said UE's playing coach Arohn Jen Cabigting, a 21-year-old civil engineering student.

Composed of Cabigting with head coach Jon Benedict Sampang, and players Ryan-Ver Federizo, Ariel Dolar, John Lawrence Chavez, John Zel Bartolo and Elijah Vilaray, UE Zenith Esports stunned powerhouse UST Teletigers when they managed to turn the tide of Game 1. The former secured the lord by the 15th minute and saw four players down on the side of UST to siege the base and take a 1-0 lead.

A costly mistake by UST in Game 2 as it hoped to take down UE's turrets saw three players down on the side of the Growling Tigers, prompting the Warriors to complete the sweep and secure the first MLBB UAAP title.

The MLBB event marked the end of esports as a special event in the UAAP Season 87. UST's Teletigers, though missing out on a championship title, had been a podium finisher in all three esports titles (NBA2K24, Valorant and MLBB) and copped two silvers and one bronze. De La Salle University's Viridis Arcus saw a championship crown for Valorant and a runner-up finish in NBA2K24, while rivals Ateneo Blue Eagles won the championship in NBA2K24 and a bronze in Valorant.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

MOBILE LEGENDS

RED WARRIORS

UAAP

UE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

1 day ago
Binan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

Panales faces win-or-go home moment in shot at UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
In the three years the Philippines has taken part in Road to UFC — the Asian competition for mixed martial arts fighters...
Sports
fbtw

Biñan rain treys on Nueva Ecija

12 hours ago
Biñan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the MPBLSixth Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Biñan, Laguna.
Sports
fbtw
Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

1 day ago
Fresh from a tough European tour, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling swings over to Asia, starting today its campaign in the Trans-Himalaya...
Sports
fbtw
Paradigm suffers another knockdown

Paradigm suffers another knockdown

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
The court case involving Paradigm Sports Management and Manny Pacquiao may still take at least two more years before finally...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena finishes joint-3rd in Lausanne Diamond League

Obiena finishes joint-3rd in Lausanne Diamond League

2 hours ago
Filipino pole vaulter plunged back into action in his first tournament since the Paris Olympics and even fared better, finishing...
Sports
fbtw
Hopson fires 46 Pts, Fiberxers torch Dyip

Hopson fires 46 Pts, Fiberxers torch Dyip

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
For a change, a roaring start for Converge.
Sports
fbtw
Sinner cleared after failing doping tests

Sinner cleared after failing doping tests

12 hours ago
Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner tested positive twice for an anabolic steroid in March but will not be suspended because...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bundles out Aussie

Eala bundles out Aussie

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala did not disappoint in her first match in the US Open qualifying round, carving out a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over Australia’s...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with