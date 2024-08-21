Beermen survive Fuel Masters to open PBA Governors' Cup bid

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen kicked off their PBA Governors’ Cup campaign with a nail-biting 111-107 escape act on the Phoenix Fuel Masters Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Newly minted eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo flexed his muscles inside with a monster double-double of 37 points and 24 rebounds on an efficient 14-of-18 field goal shooting. Jordan Adams added 24 markers and nine boards.

With the game going down the wire, 105-106, the Beermen went to CJ Perez.

With time winding down, Perez received the ball on the wing and danced with Javee Mocon. He then stepped back from the 4-point line and drilled a huge jumper as San. Miguel took a 110-105 lead.

Jason Perkins sank a pair of freebies on the other end to cut the lead. Perez then missed a jumper on the other end, and Phoenix had a chance to either tie the game or take the lead with a 4-pointer.

Ricci Rivero tried the latter and launched a long bomb but came up short. Fajardo was then fouled and split his freebies, opening a small window of opportunity for Phoenix.

And with the game ending, Tyler Tio attempted a Hail Mary from half-court, which missed.

“Well, now this is our first game. We rested since the All-Filipino [conference]. We’re kind of rusty, but you know, in the end, the guys just wanted to win and just gave extra effort especially in the last five minutes when Phoenix was trying to catch up,” San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said.

“They just played really hard going to the last five minutes which gave us the victory today.”

With Phoenix trailing by as much as 13 points in the third quarter, 86-73, the Fuel Masters staged a comeback in the fourth quarter to keep things interesting.

Phoenix tied the game up at 99 with 3:27 remaining after a big 3-pointer by RJ Jazul.

But Fajardo and Adams teamed up and unleash five straight points as San Miguel went ahead, 104-99.

An and-one play by Phoenix's Rivero on the other end cut the lead to two, 102-104, with 1:51 remaining, before Fajardo imposed his will inside once again and made two free throws to keep the Fuel Masters at bay.

Three free throws by Perkins cut the lead to one, 105-106, which set Perez’s huge 4-point dagger.

Perez chipped in 21 markers for the Beermen.

Perkins spearheaded the Fuel Masters with 18 points and seven boards, while Rivero chipped in 15. Import Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points and 15 rebounds.