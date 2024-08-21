^

Sports

Beermen survive Fuel Masters to open PBA Governors' Cup bid

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 10:25pm
Beermen survive Fuel Masters to open PBA Governors' Cup bid
June Mar Fajardo (15)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Miguel Beermen kicked off their PBA Governors’ Cup campaign with a nail-biting 111-107 escape act on the Phoenix Fuel Masters Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Newly minted eight-time Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo flexed his muscles inside with a monster double-double of 37 points and 24 rebounds on an efficient 14-of-18 field goal shooting. Jordan Adams added 24 markers and nine boards.

With the game going down the wire, 105-106, the Beermen went to CJ Perez.

With time winding down, Perez received the ball on the wing and danced with Javee Mocon. He then stepped back from the 4-point line and drilled a huge jumper as San. Miguel took a 110-105 lead.

Jason Perkins sank a pair of freebies on the other end to cut the lead. Perez then missed a jumper on the other end, and Phoenix had a chance to either tie the game or take the lead with a 4-pointer.

Ricci Rivero tried the latter and launched a long bomb but came up short. Fajardo was then fouled and split his freebies, opening a small window of opportunity for Phoenix.

And with the game ending, Tyler Tio attempted a Hail Mary from half-court, which missed.

“Well, now this is our first game. We rested since the All-Filipino [conference]. We’re kind of rusty, but you know, in the end, the guys just wanted to win and just gave extra effort especially in the last five minutes when Phoenix was trying to catch up,” San Miguel head coach Jorge Gallent said.

“They just played really hard going to the last five minutes which gave us the victory today.”

With Phoenix trailing by as much as 13 points in the third quarter, 86-73, the Fuel Masters staged a comeback in the fourth quarter to keep things interesting.

Phoenix tied the game up at 99 with 3:27 remaining after a big 3-pointer by RJ Jazul.

But Fajardo and Adams teamed up and unleash five straight points as San Miguel went ahead, 104-99.

An and-one play by Phoenix's Rivero on the other end cut the lead to two, 102-104, with 1:51 remaining, before Fajardo imposed his will inside once again and made two free throws to keep the Fuel Masters at bay.

Three free throws by Perkins cut the lead to one, 105-106, which set Perez’s huge 4-point dagger.

Perez chipped in 21 markers for the Beermen.

Perkins spearheaded the Fuel Masters with 18 points and seven boards, while Rivero chipped in 15. Import Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points and 15 rebounds.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS

SAN MIGUEL BEERMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Paradigm suffers another knockdown

Paradigm suffers another knockdown

By Joaquin Henson | 23 hours ago
The court case involving Paradigm Sports Management and Manny Pacquiao may still take at least two more years before finally...
Sports
fbtw
Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

23 hours ago
Fresh from a tough European tour, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling swings over to Asia, starting today its campaign in the Trans-Himalaya...
Sports
fbtw
EASL opener slated Oct. 2 at Mall of Asia Arena

EASL opener slated Oct. 2 at Mall of Asia Arena

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The East Asia Super League (EASL) will be kicking off at the Mall of Asia Arena in October, the league announced Wednesd...
Sports
fbtw
Name it, she had it: Villegas shakes off various injuries en route to Olympic bronze

Name it, she had it: Villegas shakes off various injuries en route to Olympic bronze

1 day ago
Aira Villegas had to box through injuries and pain on her way to bagging the bronze medal in the women’s flyweight class...
Sports
fbtw
Capital1's Clemente tips hat off to coach Gorayeb for personal improvement

Capital1's Clemente tips hat off to coach Gorayeb for personal improvement

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Capital1 Solar Spiker Des Clemente deflected most of the credit for her rejuvenated performances to head coach Roger Gorayeb...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
JPGT Luisita golf: Sarines, Chan crowned champions

JPGT Luisita golf: Sarines, Chan crowned champions

7 hours ago
Vito Sarines cemented his status as the ICTSI Junior PGT's top player with a thrilling victory at the Luzon Series 5 at the...
Sports
fbtw
Hungary too much for Gilas women

Hungary too much for Gilas women

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 10 hours ago
No upset alert this time.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine athletes wearing Banaca, Mangyan fabrics to Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

Philippine athletes wearing Banaca, Mangyan fabrics to Paris Paralympics opening ceremony

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
The Filipino athletes competing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics will be wearing outfits designed by Ditta Sandico and assisted...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante hails McLaren as life-changer

Bianca Bustamante hails McLaren as life-changer

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Bianca Bustamante found her biggest supporter in England-based racing team McLaren as she pursues her dream of racing in Formula...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with