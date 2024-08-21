^

Hopson erupts for 46 points as Converge routs Terrafirma in record win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 8:04pm
Hopson erupts for 46 points as Converge routs Terrafirma in record win
Scotty Hopson (32)
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Converge import Scotty Hopson exploded for 46 points to steer the FiberXers to a winning debut in the PBA Governors’ Cup against the Terrafirma Dyip, 127-95, Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Hopson heated up for Converge, sinking all of his three 4-point attempts. He also had eight rebounds and three assists.

After trailing by as much as 33 points in the third quarter, Terrafirma cut the lead to 20, 85-105, in the fourth as Kevin Ferrer tried to tow the Dyip back.

Hopson, though, sparked the barrage of the FiberXers, who kept their distance from their opponents. 

“I can tell that this league will be competitive, but we’ll be right there with them,” Hopson said after the game.

“I think what you saw tonight was a combination of our efforts in preseason. Our preseason record did not exactly show our capabilities, but we’ve been working hard each and every day, just building and building,” he added.

With Converge leading by just four, 53-49, at the half, the FiberXers just erupted and started the third quarter with a 22-3 run to go up by 23, 75-52, capped by a pair of free throws by Alec Stockton.

A layup by Terrafirma's Aldrech Ramos temporarily halted the run, 54-75, but their opponents found the higher gear, closing up the quarter with a 25-13 blitz to go up 100-67.

Stockton added 21 points for Converge, while Schonny Winston and Justin Arana chipped in 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Stanley Pringle paced the Dyip with 19 points. Antonio Hester and the returning Ferrer had 18 markers each.

Christian Standhardinger finished with 17 points.

According to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, Converge's 32-point win is the largest in the team’s history.

The 47-point third quarter is also the all-time franchise best, Mangonon added.

