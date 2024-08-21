JPGT Luisita golf: Sarines, Chan crowned champions

TARLAC – Vito Sarines cemented his status as the ICTSI Junior PGT's top player with a thrilling victory at the Luzon Series 5 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here Wednesday, marking his third consecutive triumph and fourth overall in the series.

Unlike his previous wire-to-wire victories at Pinewoods and Riviera, Sarines demonstrated remarkable resilience this time, overcoming a five-stroke deficit to clinch the title. He finished with a one-under 71, totaling 148, to edge out Visayas Series finalist Race Manhit and previous leg winners Ryuji Suzuki by two strokes.

Sarines carded two birdies and a bogey on the back nine, where he played in a group ahead of Manhit, Suzuki and Javie Bautista. His back-nine score of 35 matched Manhit, who had seized the lead by birdieing the final two holes of the first round for a 72.

Manhit faltered with a back-nine score of 40 and back-to-back bogeys starting from No. 1, allowing Sarines to take control. Suzuki struggled to capitalize on opportunities, shooting a 37 on the back nine after a 40 for a 77, ending with a total of 150 to tie with Manhit, who ended with a 78.

Sarines, who also won the Splendido leg, now holds four victories in the four-division series, solidifying his place in the Match Play Championship scheduled for Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club.

“I played well and had a strong feeling that I could shoot low because my approach shots and putting were on point,” said 12-year-old Sarines, who expressed gratitude to his parents, twin sisters Mona and Lisa, and coach Jun Bernis for their support.

Although Sarines struggled with his driving, hooking his shot twice, his strong performance with irons and putting enabled him to mount a successful comeback. This win extends his impressive streak in the ICTSI-sponsored series, organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Aerin Chan continued her impressive form in the girls’ 10-12 category, capturing her second consecutive victory with a dominant nine-shot win over Quincy Pilac.

Following her five-stroke win at Riviera last month, Chan, 11, carded a 77 in her second round to finish with a 36-hole total of 157, further solidifying her bid for a spot in the Match Play finals.

“My round today was better than yesterday, although I faced some challenges and felt nervous on certain holes,” said Chan, who studies at Saint Pedro Poveda. “I had to adjust my play on the greens, which were difficult in the first round, and also changed my yardage strategy.”

Chan expressed her joy over the win, especially with her father, former PBA top gun Jeff, watching her throughout the two-day event.

“It’s wonderful to have him here. He was supportive, although he did get frustrated with my ups and downs during the rounds,” she said.

Pilac, who also finished second at Riviera, recorded a second-round 83 to total 166, while Althea Bañez rounded out the top three with a score of 177, also after an 83.

In the 13-15 division, Jakob Taruc and Precious Zaragosa maintained their leads despite varied performances. Taruc, who had a standout 148 after a 75, extended his lead to eight strokes over John Paul Agustin, Jr. with a 37-38.

“The pin placements were a bit tougher, with some strategically placed in front,” said Taruc, who described his round as satisfactory but not ideal. Despite this, he is confident about securing his second win in as many legs, following his dominant performance at Riviera, and is focused on the Match Play finals.

Agustin posted a 76 to total 156, while John Majgen Gomez finished with an 80 for a 162.

In the girls' 13-15 division, Zaragosa, despite faltering with a 76 after a strong 72 in the first round, maintained her lead with a total of 148. She remains five strokes ahead of Mona Sarines, who made a notable comeback with a two-under 70 to reach 153. Lisa Sarines dropped to third with a total of 156 after an 80.

“I had many ups and downs on the back nine but managed to bounce back with an under-par score on the front nine,” Zaragosa said. She struggled with her putting stroke after a strong first round marked by several one-putt greens. “It got really hot in the last nine holes, and I got tired,” she added. Zaragosa is aiming for her second win after a dominant performance in the series’ kickoff leg at Splendido Taal last May.

Consistency was key in the 8-9 category as Venus delos Santos delivered a stellar performance to secure a decisive victory in the 36-hole competition. With a remarkable 76 in the final round, she finished with a total score of 156.

The Bulacan native showcased her skill with three birdies, comfortably outpacing Athena Serapio by 13 strokes to claim the girls' crown on her JPGT debut.

Delos Santos, a nine-year-old Grade 4 student from Coral na Bato Elementary School in San Rafael, Bulacan, also celebrated a significant milestone.

“I’m thrilled to join the JPGT and win in my very first participation,” she said, reflecting her excitement and achievement.

In contrast, Manila-based Serapio struggled, closing with an 85 for a 169, while Mindanao Series finalist Mavis Espedido also shot an 85 for a 176.

In the boys' division, Isonn Angheng achieved a wire-to-wire victory, posting a nine-stroke romp despite a final round 90 for a 170. Zoji Edoc placed second with a 179 after an 89, while Jesus Yambao ended with a 108, totaling 209.

In the 16-18 girls' division, Lia Duque extended her overnight lead from nine to 13 strokes despite a day-long struggle with her irons, shooting an 85 for a 162 as Rafa Anciano slipped with an 89, failing to capitalize on Duque's challenges.

Despite Duque's back-to-back triple bogeys on No. 16, Anciano's 46 on the back nine was not enough to close the gap, as she carded a 43 in the last nine holes for a 175 halfway through the 72-hole tournament.

Duque maintained a commanding lead over Anciano even as Chloe Rada and Angelica Bañez finished with 190 and 197, respectively, after 99 and 102, respectively.

In boys’ 16-18, Mark Kobayashi also pulled away with a 70, posting. 36-hole haul of 145 for a 10-stroke advantage over Zach Villaroman, who rebounded from an 81 with a 74 for a 155. Francis Slavin moved to third spot at 160 after a 78.