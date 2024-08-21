MPBL: Sweet-shooting Canaleta tows Binan past Nueva Ecija

MANILA, Philippines – Binan Tatak Gel found its mark everywhere and pounded Nueva Ecija, 99-82, on Tuesday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna.

Lifted by Nino Canaleta's perfect 5-of-5 shooting from afar, Binan canned 11-of-21 triple tries for a high 52.4% conversion rate, 18-of-21 free throws (85.7%), and 24-of-42 (55.8%) from the floor en route to its 14th win against eight losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Binan greeted the third quarter with a 10-point cluster, the last seven by Jonathan Grey, to pull away, 62-39, from which Nueva Ecija couldn't recover and suffered its third defeat in 21 starts, trailing Pampanga (22-1) and San Juan (21-1) in the overall standings.

Canaleta, a many-time slam dunk king before finding he has the soft touch, posted 23 points, including 10 in the first quarter, and four rebounds to clinch the Daily Fantasy Best Player honors.

Jeric James Pido provided support with 19 points, five assists plus four rebounds, and so did Grey with 15 points plus four rebounds, and Pamboy Raymundo with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Veteran Marc Pingris also struck for Binan with eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Nueva Ecija, the 2022 MPBL titlist, got 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists from JB Bahio; 15 points and three assists from JC Cullar; and 10 points plus five assists from Chris Bitoon.

So overpowering was Binan that the Lagunenses allowed the Rice Vanguards to lead only for 46 seconds (7-6) before seizing control.

Other games saw Caloocan and Paranaque trounce their opponents.

The Caloocan Batang Kankaloo erected a 20-point spread (50-30) early in the third quarter and used it as a buffer to trip the Pasay Voyagers, 77-71, and rise to 12-8.

The Paranaque Patriots took the same route to subdue the Marikina Shoemasters, 88-78, and catch up with the Voyagers at 14-9.

Paranaque's John Uduba posted 20 points and 14 rebounds to complement JR Olegario's 23 points and JP Sarao's 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.

Marikina skidded to 7-15 despite Eric Joseph Pili's 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Jeramer Cabanag fired 15 points for Caloocan, followed by Paul Sanga and Gabby Espinas with 14 points each, and Marion Magat with 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Pasay got 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals from Warren Bonifacio.

The MPBL returns to the Batangas City Coliseum on Wednesday with a triple bill pitting Negros against Muntinlupa at 4 p.m., Davao against Zamboanga at 6 p.m., and South Cotabato against Batangas at 8 p.m.