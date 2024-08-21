^

Sports

Malixi brings winning momentum to Hanwha Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 21, 2024 | 10:20am
Malixi brings winning momentum to Hanwha Classic
Rianne Malixi
Photo courtesy of R&A

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi is poised to elevate her game at the Hanwha Classic 2024, set to unfold Thursday, August 22, at the Jade Palace Golf Club in Gangwon-do, South Korea.

After clinching back-to-back titles at the US Girls’ Junior and the US Women’s Amateur, Malixi is brimming with confidence as she tees off on No. 1 at 11:30 a.m. alongside South Korean pros Sung Yujin and Lee Hyosong.

The Hanwha Classic, boasting a prize fund of 1.7 billion KRW, marks the 20th leg of the lucrative Korean LPGA circuit.

Malixi’s debut in the KLPGA last June saw her finish tied for fifth in the Korea Women’s Open, where she also earned the low amateur honors, outshining top local players, including World No. 3 Kim Minsol.

That fueled her confidence in the two major US amateur championships. At the US Girls’ Junior, Malixi dominated with an 8&7 victory over American Asterisk Talley, setting a record for the largest winning margin in the championship’s history.

Just 22 days later, she bested Talley again at the US Women’s Amateur, winning 3&2 after a spectacular finish that included four consecutive birdies in the final stretch, becoming only the second player to win the two championships in the same year.

Despite a visa issue that prevented her from participating in the AIG Women’s Open, the LPGA Tour's fifth and final major, also slated to fire off Thursday in Scotland, Malixi remains focused on her second KLPGA campaign.

The Hanwha Classic features the top five players in the current KLPGA rankings, including No. 1 Lee Ye-won, Park Hyun-Kyung, Park Ji-Young, Yoon Ina, and Hwang Yu-min.

Unfazed by the credentials of the Hanwha Classic cast, Malixi, now the World No. 5, is eager to showcase her talent and take on this formidable field, promising another remarkable performance for the rising Filipina star.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
No computer for schedules

No computer for schedules

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
If you think the PBA schedule of games is done with the aid of a computer or some kind of software, it’s not. PBA deputy...
Sports
fbtw
Foxies seek quarters entry

Foxies seek quarters entry

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Farm Fresh aims to catch the last bus to the quarterfinal round as it clashes with solo leader Akari today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower

Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Capital1 Solar import Marina Tushova knew they would need to draw more local production for the Solar Spikers to go that far...
Sports
fbtw
Sinner, Sabalenka reign in Cincinnati

Sinner, Sabalenka reign in Cincinnati

11 hours ago
Jannik Sinner on Monday lifted his third ATP Masters trophy as the world No. 1 beat Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 to win the...
Sports
fbtw
HD Spikers, Chargers roar on

HD Spikers, Chargers roar on

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Cignal erased a six-point deficit in the opening set and turned back Nxled, 27-25, 25-20, 25-20, for a sure top two finish...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala edges Aussie foe to boost bid for US Open main draw

Eala edges Aussie foe to boost bid for US Open main draw

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Alex Eala is one step closer to barging into the US Open after a masterful performance in the first round of the qualifiers...
Sports
fbtw
E-Painters off to winning start

E-Painters off to winning start

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Using a well-distributed assault led by balik-import Aaron Fuller, Rain or Shine showed Blackwater who’s boss.
Sports
fbtw
Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

Victoria Sports riders vie in China, Turkey

11 hours ago
Fresh from a tough European tour, Victoria Sports Pro Cycling swings over to Asia, starting today its campaign in the Trans-Himalaya...
Sports
fbtw
Paradigm suffers another knockdown

Paradigm suffers another knockdown

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The court case involving Paradigm Sports Management and Manny Pacquiao may still take at least two more years before finally...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with