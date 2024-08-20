^

Sports

Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 20, 2024 | 3:51pm
Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower
The Solar Spikers now await their foes in the knockout quarterfinals.
PVL Images

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Arena)
1 p.m. – Creamline vs ZUS Coffee
3 p.m. – PLDT vs Choco Mucho
5 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Petro Gazz

MANILA, Philippines – Capital1 Solar import Marina Tushova knew they would need to draw more local production for the Solar Spikers to go that far in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Wish granted.

Des Clemente and team captain Jorelle Singh led the locals who responded to Tushova’s call as Capital1 turned back Galeries Tower, 25-13, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to go into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 record and in high spirits.

“Gusto namin tulungan si Marina at mas umangat pa Capital1,” said Clemente, a former NCAA MVP who scattered 14 points, 11 of which came off attacks while three off blocks.

“Proud ako sa bawat isa samin pero hindi kami dapat mag relax, kailangan laging gutom,” said Singh, who chipped in 10 hits.

Prized rookie Leila Cruz likewise played solidly as she contributed nine points.

Of course, Tushova remained a lethal weapon that she is and unloaded a match-high 35 points that she laced with 31 booming spikes.

Capital1’s emergence fulfilled coach Roger Gorayeb’s vow of competing soon after a forgettable but understandable 1-11 performance when the Mandy and Milka Romero-owned franchise debuted.

The Solar Spikers now await their foes in the knockout quarterfinals, where they seek to continue their giant-slaying ways and hopefully deliver the glory that Gorayeb promised.

The Highrisers ended their campaign winless in eight outings.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US court rules in favor of Pacquiao in case vs sports management firm

US court rules in favor of Pacquiao in case vs sports management firm

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A California court has ruled as “void” the contract entered by Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and a sports...
Sports
fbtw
Foxies seek quarters entry

Foxies seek quarters entry

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Farm Fresh aims to catch the last bus to the quarterfinal round as it clashes with solo leader Akari today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Fronda jack up ratings

Frayna, Fronda jack up ratings

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna bested FIDE Master Timo Kuppers of Germany to salvage a decent finish and earn rating...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez tops Arcilla in national championship

Olivarez tops Arcilla in national championship

17 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez made a compelling statement at the Mayor Eric Olivarez National Tennis Championships, showcasing his skills...
Sports
fbtw
Golf roundup

Golf roundup

17 hours ago
Shinichi Suzuki ruled the boys’ 15-18 division while Reese Ng topped the girls’ side in the recent Luisita Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Asian martial arts meet cancelled

Asian martial arts meet cancelled

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games supposedly set November 21-30 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand has been can...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons' Abadiano welcomes captaincy

Maroons' Abadiano welcomes captaincy

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Third-year player Gerry Abadiano is ready to lead the UP Fighting Maroons to UAAP glory as he gains the role of team captain...
Sports
fbtw
HoYoverse unveils new Genshin Impact region at crowded HoyoFest

HoYoverse unveils new Genshin Impact region at crowded HoyoFest

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
HoYoverse's popular open-world game Genshin Impact unveiled its new region, Natlan, during the developer's annual festival,...
Sports
fbtw
San Juan withstands Manila in MPBL

San Juan withstands Manila in MPBL

5 hours ago
The San Juan Knights weathered the Manila Stars' final assaults to prevail, 80-78, on Monday and sustain their hot streak...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with