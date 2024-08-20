Locals step up as Capital1 edges Galeries Tower

MANILA, Philippines – Capital1 Solar import Marina Tushova knew they would need to draw more local production for the Solar Spikers to go that far in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference.

Wish granted.

Des Clemente and team captain Jorelle Singh led the locals who responded to Tushova’s call as Capital1 turned back Galeries Tower, 25-13, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21, on Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Arena to go into the quarterfinals with a 5-3 record and in high spirits.

“Gusto namin tulungan si Marina at mas umangat pa Capital1,” said Clemente, a former NCAA MVP who scattered 14 points, 11 of which came off attacks while three off blocks.

“Proud ako sa bawat isa samin pero hindi kami dapat mag relax, kailangan laging gutom,” said Singh, who chipped in 10 hits.

Prized rookie Leila Cruz likewise played solidly as she contributed nine points.

Of course, Tushova remained a lethal weapon that she is and unloaded a match-high 35 points that she laced with 31 booming spikes.

Capital1’s emergence fulfilled coach Roger Gorayeb’s vow of competing soon after a forgettable but understandable 1-11 performance when the Mandy and Milka Romero-owned franchise debuted.

The Solar Spikers now await their foes in the knockout quarterfinals, where they seek to continue their giant-slaying ways and hopefully deliver the glory that Gorayeb promised.

The Highrisers ended their campaign winless in eight outings.