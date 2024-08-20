^

Duque, Kobayashi stand out amid tough conditions in JPGT Luisita golf tourney

August 20, 2024 | 3:36pm
Mark Kobayashi (left) and Lia Duque.
TARLAC – Lia Duque showcased the impact of her international experience by carding a 77 under challenging conditions, establishing a formidable nine-stroke lead over Rafa Anciano in the girls’ premier category at the ICTSI JPGT Luzon Series 5 at the Luisita Golf and Country Club here Tuesday.

Duque demonstrated her mastery of the demanding course with a round featuring two birdies and five bogeys, despite a double-bogey on the 14th hole. Her performance was underscored by birdies on the par-5 fifth and 12th holes.

The 16-year-old from Cavite, who had taken a break from the Luzon legs to compete in the US, credited her overseas play for honing her skills.

“The tournaments in the US were beneficial for general practice,” said Duque. “The fairways there are similar in length, though the grass and weather differ. Overall, the experience helped me prepare for this tournament.”

Although she encountered some difficulty on the 14th hole due to a misjudged hybrid approach and a strong chip shot, her overall performance placed her well ahead in the 16-18 division, determined to build on her runner-up finish from the series’ kickoff at Splendido Taal last May.

Pinewoods stage winner Rafa Anciano struggled with an 86, while Chloe Rada and Angelica Bañez carded 91 and 95, respectively, trailing Duque significantly.

In the boys’ 16-18 category, Mark Kobayashi made a strong comeback, finishing with a 36 for a 75 after a 39 on the front nine and gaining a three-shot lead over Sebastian Sajuela, who birdied the final hole to end with a 78.

Zach Villaroman faltered with an 81 after a remarkable frontside 37, while Francis Slavin and Rafael Mañaol matched 82s.

The tournament’s opening day also saw notable performances in various age groups as players bucked the sweltering heat while stepping up their drive for crucial ranking points needed to secure spots in the Match Play Championship on Oct. 1-4 at The Country Club.

In the boys’ 8-9 division, Isonn Angheng shot an 80 to lead by 10 strokes over Zoji Edoc, who carded a 90. Jesus Yambao scored a 101.

Venus delos Santos led the girls’ youngest category with an 80, four shots ahead of Athena Serapio, who turned in an 84, while Mindanao series finalist Mavis Espedido scored a 91. Tyra Garingalao and Amiya Tablac struggled with 99 and 122, respectively.

Race Manhit, also a finalist from the Visayas series of the nationwide circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., closed with a 72, spiked by closing birdies from No. 8, securing a one-stroke lead over Ryuji Suzuki (73) in the boys’ 10-12 division. Javie Bautista also birdied the ninth hole to finish with a 75, while Jose Luis Espinosa and Vito Sarines, who has won three legs, both carded 77s heading into the final round of the 36-hole competition.

Aerin Chan led the girls’ 10-12 division with an 80, three strokes ahead of Quincy Pilac (83), while Georgina Handog shot a 90.

In the girls’ 13-15 category, Precious Zaragosa took a four-stroke lead with a 72, marked by three birdies against three bogeys, despite struggling with the greens.

“I played well, particularly with my short game, but I struggled with reading the greens,” said Zaragosa, a 13-year-old student at Learning Links Academy. “I need to focus on improving my putting.”

Lisa Sarines, the winner at Pradera Verde and Pinewoods, remained in contention with a 76, while her twin sister Mona struggled with an 83. Alexie Gabi and Kendra Garingalao both carded 85s.

Jose Carlos Taruc, despite a challenging start, rebounded with three birdies over nine holes from the fourth, finishing with a 73, seven strokes clear of John Paul Agustin, Jr., who shot an 80. John Majen Gomez and Zianbeau Edoc finished with 82 and 84, respectively.

