Battle for ranking points heats up as JPGT Luisita golf tourney tees off

Philstar.com
August 19, 2024 | 11:46am
Battle for ranking points heats up as JPGT Luisita golf tourney tees off

TARLAC – The ICTSI Junior PGT Luzon Series reaches a critical juncture as the fifth leg kicks off at the Luisita Golf and Country Club Tuesday.

With just three legs remaining in the concluding regional series, the competition heats up as players vie for crucial ranking points needed to secure spots in the Match Play Championship.

Following the fourth leg at Riviera last month, Maurysse Abalos and Georgina Handog have emerged as frontrunners in the girls’ 10-12 category, with 43 and 37 points, respectively. Aerin Chan and Victoria Agamata trail in third and fourth with 27 and 24 points; while Casedy Cuenca (22), Brianna Macasaet (15), and Althea Bañez and Quincy Pilac (14 each) are also in contention.

With Abalos and Agamata not competing this week, Handog, Chan and the rest will be pushing hard for top finishes to boost their chances for the finals of the nationwide series sponsored by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Handog, Chan and Cuenca clash at 7:40 a.m. on No. 1.

The series offers 15 points for first place, with the next five positions awarding 12, 10, 8, 6, and 4 points, respectively. Thus, the 36-hole tournament will demand strong performances from all competitors.

In the girls’ 8-9 division, Tyra Garingalao and Athena Serapio will compete for the title against Venus delos Santos and Amiya Tablac, while for the youngest boys’ class, Zoji Edoc, Jesus Yambao and Isonn Angheng are set for an exciting contest. 

Garingalao, Serapio and Mindanao series finalist Mavis Espedido tangle at 7:10 a.m., also on the first hole of the challenging par-72 layout.

Three-leg winner Vito Sarines is looking to solidify his lead in the boys’ 10-12 category, while Luis Espinosa, Ryuji Suzuki, Jacob Casuga, Iñigo Gallardo and Javie Bautista are determined to enhance their standings.

The girls’ 13-15 division will also feature intense competition, with twins Lisa and Mona Sarines, Montserrat Lapuz, Precious Zaragosa and Kendra Garingalao all fighting for top positions. Although frontrunner Levonne Talion is absent, multi-series competitor Alexie Gabi adds excitement to the 54-hole tournament.

Mona Sarines is paired with Lapuz and Zyrah de Leon in the 7:45 a.m. flight on No. 10, while Lisa Sarines clashes with Zaragosa and Kendra Garingalao in the next group at 7:55 a.m.

The boys’ 13-15 and premier 16-18 divisions are also expected to be closely contested, showcasing some of the country’s top young golfers.

Players who have already qualified for the finals, such as Espedido (girls’ 8-9) and Visayas series topnotcher Race Manhit (boys’ 10-12), will use this leg to fine-tune their skills before the Match Play Championship, scheduled for October 1-4 at The Country Club in Laguna.

The Luzon series will count each player’s top four scores, with the best four from each category advancing to the finals alongside the 32 qualifiers from the Visayas and Mindanao series.

Players competing across multiple series will have their top three results considered, with the leading player in each age category moving on to the Match Play finals.

