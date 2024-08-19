Frayna downs German foe to earn rating points in Sparkassen chess tilt

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Janelle Mae Frayna bested FIDE Master Timo Kuppers of Germany to salvage a decent finish and earn rating points in the Sparkassen Chess Trophy in Dortmund, Germany Sunday night.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster ended up tied for 37th place with 5.5 points that gained her 23 rating points to improve from 2162 to 2185.

It was the same output for countrywoman Woman International Master Jan Jodilyn Fronda, who, for her part, collected 51 rating points to zoom from 2089 to 2140.

The results came just more than a week after Frayna ended up tied for 13th with 6.5 points and Fronda in a share of 16th with six points in a tournament in Vlissingen, the Netherlands.

Another Filipina, reigning national women’s champion Ruelle Canino, did well with five points and a rating gain of 96 points to move up from 1908 to 2004.

This, despite the fact that the 16-year-old Far Eastern University standout came in forfeiting her first three games due to travel problems.

The trio, whose trip is financed by the Philippine Sports Commission, will then proceed to Barcelona, Spain where they will plunge into action in the Open Internacional d’escacs Santis-Ciutat de Barcelona scheduled August 23 to September 1.

They will join Shania Mae Mendoza and Bernadette Galas as they compete in the World Chess Olympiad slated September 10-22 in Budapest, Hungary.