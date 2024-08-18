^

Highlands Ladies Cup returns to Midlands on Oct. 5

August 18, 2024 | 2:03pm
MANILA, Philippines -- As the Highlands Ladies Cup approaches its highly anticipated 16th edition, excitement is building seven weeks into the tournament’s preparations.

Known for its blend of competitive spirit and fun, this year's event promises to be unforgettable, continuing the tradition of being one of the country's most eagerly awaited golf tournaments.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic and the Taal Volcano eruption, the tournament made a grand return in April last year, aligning with the Tagaytay Ladies team’s 18th founding anniversary. This year, the tournament is back on its traditional October schedule, with the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter once again preparing for a blockbuster event on October 5 at the Tagaytay Midlands Golf Course in Tagaytay.

The tournament, backed by Diamond sponsors W Group and Rexona, will feature top male female golfers from the country’s leading golf clubs with a diverse array of sponsors and supporters will also contribute to the event’s vibrant atmosphere.

Registration for the tournament, supported by Asia Cargo Container Lines Inc. (silver), and RCW Construction Development Corp. and Asia Brewery (bronze), is currently underway. Fees are set at P4,000 for members and P5,000 for non-members, which includes green fees, cart sharing, lunch, snacks, and a chance to win in the raffle.

Tickets can be purchased at the Highlands and Midlands golf courses, as well as through the Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter (THLC).

In keeping with tradition, part of the proceeds from this year’s event will support THLC’s favored charity, Boys & Girls Town in Silang, Cavite. This organization provides school-age children with entrepreneurial-based education, preparing them for real-world challenges.

The tournament will kick off with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. and will be played under the System 36 scoring format, ensuring a fair and exciting competition.

With the event expected to draw a full field of participants, the Highlands Ladies Cup is set to be a highlight of the golf calendar, blending competitive play with charitable contributions and community spirit.

GOLF
