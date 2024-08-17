^

Adamson, Army Altama emerge champions in Vivo 3x3 tourney

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 17, 2024 | 7:54pm
Adamson ruled the men's division of the Vivo 3x3 basketball challenge.
Philstar.com / Ralph Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University and the Army Altama ruled the mens’ and womens’ divisions of the Vivo 3x3 Basketball Challenge Year 2 Saturday at the Mall of Asia.

Adamson, made up of Cade Ronzone, Mat Edding, Renzo Competente and Axel Manzon, edged the Sports Flooring GK, 21-14.

After trailing by four, 9-13, after a shot by Michael John Llagas, Ronzone and Edding heated up, going on a 7-0 blitz to grab a 16-13 lead.

Medwin Antonio halted the run, which was the final points for Sports Flooring GK, before Competente and Edding hit big shots.

Edding hoisted up a stepback 2-pointer that hit nothing but net to secure the championship, 21-14.

“It feels good to be a 3x3 basketball champion, it’s my first time doing an official one and to bring it home in my first one is huge,” Ronzone told Philstar.com.

Over at the women’s division, Army Altama squeaked past the New Zealand Creamery, 19-18.

With the game going down the wire, tied at 18-all with seconds to go, Camille Sambile pushed Army ahead by one with 27.2 ticks remaining.

Alyssa Villamor and Camille Claro tried to take the lead with 2-pointers, but missed the mark.

Snow Penaranda had the chance to tie the game up with a last-second short stab, but could not connect.

“We’re so happy na nakuha namin ‘yung championship, pero andito lang kami talaga to show our talent din… Nakikita iyong women’s community, basketball community ng mga kababaihan,” said Army Altama's Corporal France May Cabinbin, who competed for Gilas women in the past.

The champions brought home P30,000 cash, vivo Y28 phones, a trophy and medals.

The first runners-up were given P20,000 cash, vivo Y18 phones, a trophy and medals.

3X3 BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL
