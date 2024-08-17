Fernandez powers through Cincinnati Open quarters, blast Shnaider

Canada's Leylah Fernandez hits a return against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during their Quarter-Final Women's Singles tennis match at the Qatar WTA Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on February 15, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines -- Leylah Fernandez advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Open for the first time, delivering a commanding performance to defeat Diana Shnaider, 6-1, 6-4, in Ohio Friday (Saturday Manila time).

The victory came after Fernandez had endured two grueling three-set matches, showcasing her resilience and skill.

Fernandez's third straight victory was marked by a dominant display of her all-around game. Despite six double faults, she compensated with seven aces and converted four out of 10 break points, giving her a 40 percent success rate.

Her defensive prowess was also on display as she saved four out of five break points, achieving an impressive 80 percent success rate.

The match lasted one hour and 22 minutes, setting Fernandez up for a quarterfinal clash against either sixth seed Jessica Pegula.

The Filipino-Canadian, currently ranked No. 27, is coming off a challenging run in the tournament, having begun with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Chinese player Yue Yuan. She followed up with a thrilling 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4 win against fourth-ranked Elena Rybakina, who was struggling with rust and health issues after a long layoff.

In her match against Rybakina, Fernandez capitalized on her opponent's 17 double faults, including two on Rybakina's match points at 6-5 in the second set.

Despite a match filled with errors, Fernandez remained focused and seized the opportunity, reflecting on the gritty performance with a positive mindset.

“It wasn’t the prettiest match, but I accepted it and tried to enjoy the moment despite the mistakes,” said Fernandez, who only reached the second round of the recent Paris Olympics.

Looking ahead, Fernandez will face Pegula, who had a challenging day, playing and winning two matches on Friday. Pegula first overcame last year's finalist Karolina Muchova in a tough three-set battle, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2. She then quickly dispatched Taylor Townsend, 6-2, 6-3, to secure her spot in the quarterfinals.