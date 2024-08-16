Eala falls short vs Mexican to exit W100 Cary netfest

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina tennis ace Alex Eala bowed out of the quarterfinals of the W100 Cary tournament in North Carolina after dropping a grueling three-setter against Mexico’s Renata Zarazua, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 early Friday morning (Manila time.)

It was a tough match that took two hours and 48 minutes to finish.

After taking the first set with ease, 6-3, Eala had a strong start in the second set, going up 4-2.

However, Zarazua stormed back and won the next four games to take the match into a third set.

Come set No. 3, it was all Zarazua as the Mexican bet went up 3-0.

While the 19-year-old Filipina was able to inch closer, pulling it at 3-4, the 26-year-old kept her composure and won to punch her ticket to the semifinals.

This is the second straight quarterfinal exit for the Asian Games bronze medalist.

A few days ago, she fell in the final eight of the W100 Landisville.