Solar Spikers shoot for win No. 5

MANILA, Philippines — Capital1 Solar tries to continue its transformation from prey to predator as it guns for a quarterfinal berth against Farm Fresh today in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

From a 1-11 team in the last All Filipino Conference, the Solar Spikers have notched four victories in six games, including shock wins over established teams like Petro Gazz and Choco Mucho.

And it’s because of a lethal weapon froAm Russia named Marina Tushova, who has averaged an astonishing 33 points a game and 42 points in the last three where she scored 45, 32 and a new-league record 49 points.

“When I saw her highlights in the video, I knew she was the one,” said Capital1 coach Roger Gorayeb. “If I was proven wrong, I would have resigned,” he added.

Farm Fresh is tied with Choco Mucho with 2-4 cards but has the lower FIVB tiebreaker.

If Capital1 wins, it will join Akari (6-0) and Cignal (5-1) in the knockout quarters.